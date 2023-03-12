U.S. Fed considers easing access to discount window to help banks - Bloomberg News

March 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is
considering easing the terms for banks to access its discount
window to prevent another collapse similar to Silicon Valley
Bank, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people
familiar with the matter.
The move would enhance the capacity of banks to meet the
withdrawal requests of depositors, without having to book losses
by selling bonds and other assets that have declined in value
amidst the rise of interest rates, the report said.
Some banks began drawing on the discount window Friday,
seeking to shore up liquidity after authorities seized the
bank's remaining assets, the report said, adding that it was
unclear how many banks did so.
At least one would have normally used the New York Federal
Home Loan Bank (FHLB), Bloomberg reported.
The Fed declined to comment on the report when contacted by
Reuters. New York FHLB did not immediately respond to request
for comment.
Startup-focused lender SVB became the largest bank to fail
since the 2008 financial crisis on Friday as it tried to raise
capital to offset fleeing deposits but lost $1.8 billion on
Treasury bonds whose values were torpedoed by Fed rate hikes.
