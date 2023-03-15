Advanced search
    SIVB   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVB)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
106.04 USD   -60.41%
02:27pRenewed Banking Sector Selloff Drags US Equity Markets Lower
MT
02:21pCNH Industrial pursues "transformational" investments
RE
02:19pU.S. Government Will Likely Only Sell Silicon Valley Bank To Another Bank - The Information
RE
U.S. GOVERNMENT WILL LIKELY ONLY SELL SILICON VALLEY BANK TO ANO…

03/15/2023 | 02:19pm EDT
U.S. GOVERNMENT WILL LIKELY ONLY SELL SILICON VALLEY BANK TO ANOTHER BANK - THE INFORMATION


© Reuters 2023
All news about SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
02:27pRenewed Banking Sector Selloff Drags US Equity Markets Lower
MT
02:21pCNH Industrial pursues "transformational" investments
RE
02:19pU.S. Government Will Likely Only Sell Silicon Valley Bank To Another Bank - The Informa..
RE
02:19pTech stocks emerge as haven in sell-off fueled by bank worries
RE
02:19pU.s. government will likely only sell silicon valley bank to ano…
RE
02:06pMexico banking system robust, unaffected by SVB fal..
RE
02:06pGold Closes Higher Along as Investors Move to Safe Havens Amid Roiling Markets
MT
02:00pFTSE 100 Closed Down 3.8% as Banking Sector -2-
DJ
02:00pFTSE 100 Closed Down 3.8% as Banking Sector Concerns Continue
DJ
01:51pCanadian regulator takes permanent control of SVB's Canadian assets
RE
Analyst Recommendations on SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 386 M - -
Net income 2023 -786 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -7,45x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 279 M 6 279 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,17x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 8 553
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
SVB Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 106,04 $
Average target price 227,00 $
Spread / Average Target 114%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory W. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Beck Chief Financial Officer
Beverly Kay Matthews Chairman
Mark Rohrwasser Chief Information Officer
Philip C. Cox Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP0.00%6 279
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.39%396 235
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.16%230 059
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.49%218 683
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.61%158 856
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.71%152 400