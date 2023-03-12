Advanced search
    SIVB   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVB)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
106.04 USD   -60.41%
04:07pHSBC Holdings Emerged As Potential Bidder For Rescue Of Silicon Valley Bank UK - Sky News Reporter Tweet
RE
04:05pHsbc holdings emerged as potential winner as the government race…
RE
03:19pBank of london confirms formal proposal for the uk subsid…
RE
U.S. OFFICIALS WEIGH PROTECTING ALL DEPOSITS AT SILICON VALLEY B…

03/12/2023 | 02:33pm EDT
U.S. OFFICIALS WEIGH PROTECTING ALL DEPOSITS AT SILICON VALLEY BANK - WAPO


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 595 M - -
Net income 2023 -29,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 279 M 6 279 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 8 553
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
SVB Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 106,04 $
Average target price 248,03 $
Spread / Average Target 134%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory W. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Beck Chief Financial Officer
Beverly Kay Matthews Chairman
Mark Rohrwasser Chief Information Officer
Philip C. Cox Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP-53.92%6 279
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.80%393 379
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.61%242 138
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.00%213 913
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%157 760
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.39%156 914