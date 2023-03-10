U.S. bank stocks add to losses as regulators shutter SVB Financial

March 10 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. banks extended
recent losses on Friday, with regional banks the hardest hit, as
the failure of SVB Financial Group reverberated across
the financial industry.
A California banking regulator on Friday closed SVB, putting
the tech-heavy lender into receivership in the largest bank
failure since the 2008 financial crisis.
The state regulator appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance
Corp (FDIC) to dispose of SVB's assets in an episode that
spilled over into other U.S. and European banks and sparked
fears about hidden risks in the sector.
While SVB's stock was halted on Friday, shares of other
mid-sized U.S. banks added to recent, heavy losses. The S&P 500
regional banks index dropped 6%, bringing its loss
this week to 20%.
SVB's crisis comes as the U.S. Federal Reserve, locked in a
battle against inflation, is raising interest rates and ending
an era of cheap money, exposing vulnerabilities in the market.
Investor fears about an aggressive rate hike at the Fed's next
meeting later this month were eased, however, on Friday by signs
of cooling wage growth in the February jobs report.
The S&P 500 banks index, which includes all banks
in the benchmark index, was down 1% and heading for a 12% loss
for the week, its worst week since the global market meltdown in
March 2020 following the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
"There are obvious cracks in the system, and the worry is if
the Fed raises rates in two weeks, will that break something in
the banking system. That's why the banks are selling off and the
market is nervous," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive at
Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Signature Bank dropped 25%, while San
Francisco-based First Republic Bank dropped almost 22%.
Bank of America fell 1%. JPMorgan & Chase,
the most valuable U.S. bank, rebounded 1.6%, but was still on
track to lose about 8% for the week.
U.S. banks have lost over $100 billion in stock market value
over the past two days, with European banks losing around
another $50 billion in value, according to a Reuters
calculation.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Leslie Adler)