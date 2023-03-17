Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SVB Financial Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIVB   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
106.04 USD   -60.41%
10:36aU.S. Consumer Sentiment Deteriorated in Early March Even Before Banking Turmoil -- University of Michigan
DJ
10:31aU.S. consumer sentiment ebbs in March; inflation expectations fall
RE
10:25aAre we out of the woods now?
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. consumer sentiment ebbs in March; inflation expectations fall

03/17/2023 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment fell for the first time four months in March, though households expected inflation to subside over the next 12 months and beyond, a survey showed on Friday.

The University of Michigan's preliminary March reading on the overall index of consumer sentiment came in at 63.4, down from 67 in the prior month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a preliminary reading of 67.0.

"This month's decrease was already fully realized prior to the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, at which time about 85% of our interviews for this preliminary release had been completed," said Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu.

The decline in sentiment was concentrated among lower-income, less-educated and younger consumers, as well as consumers with the top tercile of stock holdings, Hsu added.

The survey's reading of one-year inflation expectations fell to 3.8%, the lowest since April 2021, from 4.1% in February. Its five-year inflation outlook dropped to 2.8%, falling below the narrow 2.9-3.1% range for only the second time in the last 20 months.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2023
All news about SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
10:36aU.S. Consumer Sentiment Deteriorated in Early March Even Before Banking Turmoil -- Univ..
DJ
10:31aU.S. consumer sentiment ebbs in March; inflation expectations fall
RE
10:25aAre we out of the woods now?
MS
10:16aMichigan Consumer Sentiment Index Falls in Preliminary March Survey
MT
10:09aSVB Financial files for bankruptcy protection after swift implosion
RE
10:02aActions giving banks more time to address organization, US's Adeyemo says
RE
09:43aWeek Ahead for FX, Bond Markets: Focus on Central Bank D..
DJ
09:04aCredit Suisse Shares Resume Fall Despite Swiss National Bank Lifeline
DJ
08:52aSVB Financial Group Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection to Reorganize Business
MT
08:52aInvestors pile into cash but "no equity capitulation" - BofA
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 476 M - -
Net income 2023 -786 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -7,45x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 279 M 6 279 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 8 553
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
SVB Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 106,04 $
Average target price 227,00 $
Spread / Average Target 114%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory W. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Beck Chief Financial Officer
Beverly Kay Matthews Chairman
Mark Rohrwasser Chief Information Officer
Philip C. Cox Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP0.00%6 279
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.50%384 844
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.53%231 739
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.22%223 463
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.68%163 613
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.82%148 440