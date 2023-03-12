Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
SVB Financial Group
Summary
SIVB
US78486Q1013
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
(SIVB)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
106.04
USD
-60.41%
10:41a
Payments firm Wise says exposure 'minimal' to Silicon Valley Bank
RE
10:27a
SVB's MoffettNathanson research arm expects business to continue as normal - Bloomberg News
RE
10:19a
SVB's MoffettNathanson Research Unit Expects Business To Continue As Normal - Bloomberg News
RE
UK GOVERNMENT SEEKS TO TAP MIDDLE EAST MONEY TO BUY OUT SILI…
03/12/2023 | 09:02am EDT
RPT-UK GOVERNMENT SEEKS TO TAP MIDDLE EAST MONEY TO BUY OUT SILICON VALLEY BANK UNIT - FT
© Reuters 2023
All news about SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
10:41a
Payments firm Wise says exposure 'minimal' to Silicon Valley Bank
RE
10:27a
SVB's MoffettNathanson research arm expects business to continue as normal - Bloomberg ..
RE
10:19a
SVB's MoffettNathanson Research Unit Expects Business To Continue As Normal - Bloomberg..
RE
09:57a
Kuwait central bank expects little SVB impact on local lenders
RE
09:56a
Payments firm Wise has 'minimal exposure' to Silicon Valley Bank collapse - spokesperso..
RE
09:56a
Payments firm wise has 'minimal exposure' to silicon valley bank…
RE
09:45a
Six hong kong-listed firms say their deposits held at silicon va…
RE
09:12a
UK seeks to tap Middle East buyer for SVB UK - FT
RE
09:02a
UK Government Seeks To Tap Middle East Money To Buy Out Silicon Valley Bank Unit - FT
RE
09:02a
Uk government seeks to tap middle east money to buy out sili…
RE
Analyst Recommendations on SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
03/10
Moody's downgrades credit ratings on Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Financial
RE
03/10
Wolfe Research Downgrades SVB Financial Group to Peer Perform From Outperform
MT
03/10
Truist Securities Downgrades SVB Financial Group to Hold From Buy, Lowers Price Target ..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
5 595 M
-
-
Net income 2023
-29,2 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
23,2x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
6 279 M
6 279 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2024
1,01x
Nbr of Employees
8 553
Free-Float
98,7%
Chart SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
106,04 $
Average target price
248,03 $
Spread / Average Target
134%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Gregory W. Becker
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Beck
Chief Financial Officer
Beverly Kay Matthews
Chairman
Mark Rohrwasser
Chief Information Officer
Philip C. Cox
Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
-53.92%
6 279
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
-2.80%
393 379
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-8.61%
242 138
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
1.00%
213 913
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
0.00%
157 760
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
-0.39%
156 914
