UK PM Sunak recognises "anxiety" over Silicon Valley Bank collapse

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister
Rishi Sunak said on Sunday he recognised the "anxiety" over the
collapse of Silicon Valley Bank but his government was working
to find a solution that will secure customers' liquidity and
cashflow needs.
The government is trying to limit the damage to British tech
companies resulting from the chaos engulfing the UK arm of the
lender.
Sunak told journalists travelling to the United States that
he understood "the anxiety and the concerns customers of the
bank have" and that the government was "making sure we can work
to find a solution that secures people's operational liquidity
and cash-flow needs".
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)