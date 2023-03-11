Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SVB Financial Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIVB   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
106.04 USD   -60.41%
11:09aUK finance minister, Bank of England working to minimise SVB fallout
RE
09:59aSilicon Valley Bank staff offered 45 days of work at 1.5 times salary - FDIC email
RE
08:25aStablecoin USDC breaks dollar peg after revealing $3.3 bln Silicon Valley Bank exposure
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK finance minister, Bank of England working to minimise SVB fallout

03/11/2023 | 11:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry and the Bank of England are working together to minimise the disruption that could stem from the UK arm of collapsed U.S. bank Silicon Valley Bank, the ministry said on Saturday.

Officials from both groups are working closely together, the finance ministry said in a statement, with talks scheduled for later on Saturday to discuss the issues faced by British tech companies affected by the collapse.

"The government recognises that tech sector companies are often not cashflow positive as they grow, and that they rely on cash on deposits to cover their day to day costs," the statement said.

Britain's banking system remains strong and resilient, the finance ministry added, saying that the issues affecting Silicon Valley Bank were specific to it and did not have implications for other banks operating in the UK.

British clearing bank The Bank of London is considering a rescue bid for the UK arm of the U.S. bank, Sky News had reported earlier on Saturday.

That came after the Bank of England on Friday said it was seeking a court order to place SVB UK into an insolvency procedure after U.S. regulators took over parent company SVB Financial Group.

Under insolvency proceedings for banks in Britain, some depositors are eligible for up to 85,000 pounds ($102,000) of compensation for lost deposits, or 170,000 pounds for joint accounts.

Britain's department for Science, Innovation and Technology is also talking to the affected tech firms. A further statement will be issued following the talks on Saturday.

Hargreaves Lansdown head of money and markets Susannah Streeter said there would be aftershocks in the tech sector next week.

"Urgent talks regarding potential takeovers will be ongoing, with regulators under pressure to negotiate bail outs to avoid further damaging fall out," she said.

(Reporting by Sarah Young Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC -5.63% 788.2 Delayed Quote.-7.94%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.-53.92%
All news about SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
11:09aUK finance minister, Bank of England working to minimise SVB fallout
RE
09:59aSilicon Valley Bank staff offered 45 days of work at 1.5 times salary - FDIC email
RE
08:25aStablecoin USDC breaks dollar peg after revealing $3.3 bln Silicon Valley Bank exposure
RE
08:05aBank of London weighs rescue bid for Silicon Valley Bank's UK arm - Sky News
RE
07:52aAnalysis-SVB's lightning collapse stuns banking industry
RE
07:31aBank of London weighs rescue bid for Silicon Valley Bank's UK arm - Sky News
RE
06:11aSilicon Valley Bank's demise began with downgrade threat -sources
RE
02:25aCrypto firm Circle reveals $3.3 billion exposure to Silicon Valley Bank
RE
03/10China venture of collapsed U.S. lender SVB says its corporate structure is sound
RE
03/10Who is Greg Becker, the head of failed Silicon Valley Bank?
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 595 M - -
Net income 2023 66,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 279 M 6 279 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 8 553
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
SVB Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 106,04 $
Average target price 248,03 $
Spread / Average Target 134%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory W. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Beck Chief Financial Officer
Beverly Kay Matthews Chairman
Mark Rohrwasser Chief Information Officer
Philip C. Cox Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP-53.92%6 279
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.80%393 379
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.61%242 276
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.00%213 913
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%157 760
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.39%156 914