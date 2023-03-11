UK finance minister, Bank of England working to minimise SVB fallout

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry
and the Bank of England are working together to minimise the
disruption that could stem from the UK arm of collapsed U.S.
bank Silicon Valley Bank, the ministry said on Saturday.
Officials from both groups are working closely together, the
finance ministry said in a statement, with talks scheduled for
later on Saturday to discuss the issues faced by British tech
companies affected by the collapse.
"The government recognises that tech sector companies are
often not cashflow positive as they grow, and that they rely on
cash on deposits to cover their day to day costs," the statement
said.
Britain's banking system remains strong and resilient, the
finance ministry added, saying that the issues affecting Silicon
Valley Bank were specific to it and did not have
implications for other banks operating in the UK.
British clearing bank The Bank of London is considering a
rescue bid for the UK arm of the U.S. bank, Sky News had
reported earlier on Saturday.
That came after the Bank of England on Friday said it was
seeking a court order to place SVB UK into an insolvency
procedure after U.S. regulators took over parent company SVB
Financial Group.
Under insolvency proceedings for banks in Britain, some
depositors are eligible for up to 85,000 pounds ($102,000) of
compensation for lost deposits, or 170,000 pounds for joint
accounts.
Britain's department for Science, Innovation and Technology
is also talking to the affected tech firms. A further statement
will be issued following the talks on Saturday.
Hargreaves Lansdown head of money and markets Susannah
Streeter said there would be aftershocks in the tech sector next
week.
"Urgent talks regarding potential takeovers will be ongoing,
with regulators under pressure to negotiate bail outs to avoid
further damaging fall out," she said.
(Reporting by Sarah Young
Editing by Tomasz Janowski)