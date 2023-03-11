UK finance minister and Bank of England work to contain SVB fallout

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry
and the Bank of England are working together to minimise the
disruption that could stem from a collapse of the UK arm of
Silicon Valley Bank, which has been seized by U.S.
regulators, the ministry said on Saturday.
Talks were scheduled for later on Saturday to discuss the
issues faced by British tech companies affected by the collapse,
the ministry said in a statement.
"The government recognises that tech sector companies are
often not cashflow-positive as they grow, and that they rely on
cash on deposits to cover their day to day costs," the statement
said.
The ministry said Britain's banking system remained strong
and resilient, adding that the issues affecting Silicon Valley
Bank were specific to it and did not have implications for other
banks operating in the UK.
More than 250 UK tech firm chief executives signed a letter
addressed to Jeremy Hunt, the British chancellor of the
exchequer , calling for government
intervention, a copy seen by Reuters shows.
"The recent news about SVB going into insolvency represents
an existential threat to the UK tech sector," the letter said.
"This weekend the majority of us as tech founders are running
numbers to see if we are potentially technically insolvent."
"Most businesses are operating on very fine margins in the
current economy and the contagion from the initial insolvencies
will be vast and impact the economy far beyond the tech sector,"
the letter said.
Sky News had reported earlier on Saturday that a British
clearing bank, the Bank of London, was considering a rescue bid
for the UK arm of SVB.
The Bank of England on Friday said it was seeking a court
order to place SVB UK into an insolvency procedure after U.S.
regulators took over its parent company SVB Financial Group.
Under insolvency proceedings for banks in Britain, some
depositors are eligible for up to 85,000 pounds ($102,000) of
compensation for cash held at lenders, or 170,000 pounds for
joint accounts.
Britain's Department for Science, Innovation and Technology
is also talking to the affected tech firms. A further statement
will be issued after the talks on Saturday.
Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at the
investment firm Hargreaves Lansdown, said in an emailed note
that there would be aftershocks in the tech sector next week.
"Urgent talks regarding potential takeovers will be ongoing,
with regulators under pressure to negotiate bailouts to avoid
further damaging fallout," Streeter said.
(Reporting by Sarah Young and Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by
Tomasz Janowski and David Holmes)