Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SVB Financial Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIVB   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
106.04 USD   -60.41%
04:04pUS Senate Banking Committee to hold hearings on Silicon Valley Bank collapse
RE
03:54pTreasury Secretary's Remarks on Containing Banking Crisis Lift Equities
MT
03:41pRepublican US senator doubles down on call for tighter Fed scrutiny
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US Senate Banking Committee to hold hearings on Silicon Valley Bank collapse

03/21/2023 | 04:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Silicon Valley Bank location in San Francisco

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Banking Committee will hold the first of several hearings on the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank on March 28, Democratic Chairman Sherrod Brown said on Tuesday.

The first hearing will hear from witnesses including Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Chair Martin Gruenberg, Federal Reserve official Michael Barr, and Nellie Liang, an under secretary at the U.S. Treasury Department, according to a statement from Brown.

"It is critical that we get to the bottom of how Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed so that we can maintain a strong banking system, protect Americans' hard-earned money, and hold those responsible accountable, including the CEOs," Brown said.

Silicon Valley Bank was taken over by federal regulators on March 10, with Signature Bank following suit a few days later. Multiple federal agencies - including the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission - are probing SVB. Global banking markets have been skittish and investors remain fearful of wider economic repercussions.

Last week, Brown told reporters that new bank industry legislation is unlikely to emerge from Congress.

"There are people who will introduce bills, but I cannot imagine with the hold that the banks have on Republicans in Congress that we could pass anything significant," Brown told reporters.

Brown added that new regulatory actions were possible.

The U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee previously said it will hold a bipartisan hearing on the banks' collapse on March 29, with Barr and Gruenberg testifying again.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Moira Warburton


© Reuters 2023
All news about SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
04:04pUS Senate Banking Committee to hold hearings on Silicon Valley Bank collapse
RE
03:54pTreasury Secretary's Remarks on Containing Banking Crisis Lift Equities
MT
03:41pRepublican US senator doubles down on call for tighter Fed scrutiny
RE
03:13pUS officials talked about raising deposit insurance without Congress-sources
RE
03:12pSVB, First Republic shareholders likely knew risks -adviser
RE
02:58pYellen says U.S. could act to protect other banks
RE
02:48pWTI Crude Rises as Banking Turmoil Recedes, Russia Cuts Production
MT
02:48pFurther 25-Basis Point Rate Increase Seen for March FOMC Meeting, Rate Forecasts Likely..
MT
02:45pCrypto Weekly: Bitcoin plays it safe
RE
02:30pZions Bank chief urges no Washington 'knee jerk' reaction to deposit insurance
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 476 M - -
Net income 2023 -786 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -7,45x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 279 M 6 279 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 8 553
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
SVB Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 106,04 $
Average target price 227,00 $
Spread / Average Target 114%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory W. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Beck Chief Financial Officer
Beverly Kay Matthews Chairman
Mark Rohrwasser Chief Information Officer
Philip C. Cox Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP0.00%6 279
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-5.19%374 218
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.73%223 408
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.21%221 980
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.27%163 213
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.23%141 565