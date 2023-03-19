Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SVB Financial Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIVB   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
106.04 USD   -60.41%
10:17aUS Senator Warren criticizes Fed, calls for probe into SVB failure
RE
09:16aUS senator says FBI, Justice Dept should help investigate SVB failure
RE
09:16aSenator van hollen: fbi and u.s. justice deptartment should be i…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US Senator Warren criticizes Fed, calls for probe into SVB failure

03/19/2023 | 10:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, March 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Sunday called for an independent probe into the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and took specific aim at the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco responsible for oversight of SVB.

Democrat Warren, who is pushing for tighter banking regulations, sent a letter to the inspectors general of the U.S. Treasury Department, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) and the Federal Reserve on Sunday, urging regulators to examine the recent management and oversight of the banks which collapsed earlier this month.

California regulators shuttered Silicon Valley Bank on March 10 and appointed FDIC as receiver. It was the largest U.S. bank collapse since Washington Mutual went bust during the financial crisis of 2008. On Friday, the bank's parent, SVB Financial Group, said it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

U.S. prosecutors are investigating the SVB collapse, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters last week.

Warren also said on Sunday she does not have faith in San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly in the wake of SVB's collapse.

"No, I do not," Warren said on CBS's "Face the Nation" when asked if she has faith in Daly.

Financial stocks lost billions of dollars in value since Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed this month. President Joe Biden said on Friday the banking crisis has calmed down. He also promised Americans that their deposits are safe.

The inspectors general for the Treasury, Fed, and FDIC should deliver a preliminary report to Congress in 30 days, Warren said in her letter.

"The bank's executives, who took unnecessary risks or failed to hedge against entirely foreseeable threats, must be held accountable for these failures. But this mismanagement was allowed to occur because of a series of failures by lawmakers and regulators," she wrote in the letter.

She also criticized Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in her CBS interview.

"Remember the Federal Reserve Bank and Jerome Powell are ultimately responsible for the oversight and supervision of these banks. And they have made clear that they think their job is to lighten regulations on these banks. We've now seen the consequences," Warren said.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington and Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru Editing by Frances Kerry and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.00% 0.6695 Delayed Quote.-2.21%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.00% 1.2175 Delayed Quote.0.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.01% 0.728 Delayed Quote.-1.31%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.48% 1.06639 Delayed Quote.-0.83%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.09% 0.012121 Delayed Quote.0.15%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.14% 0.6258 Delayed Quote.-2.29%
SIGNATURE BANK -22.87% 70 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
10:17aUS Senator Warren criticizes Fed, calls for probe into SVB failure
RE
09:16aUS senator says FBI, Justice Dept should help investigate SVB failure
RE
09:16aSenator van hollen: fbi and u.s. justice deptartment should be i̷..
RE
08:59aUS Senator Warren says she does not have faith in Fed's Daly in wake of SVB collapse
RE
07:17aCredit Suisse rescue talks hit crunch time
RE
05:34aU.S. Senator Warren calls for investigation into SVB and Signature Bank failures - WSJ
RE
05:18aElizabeth Warren Calls For Investigation Of SVB And Signature Bank Collapses - WSJ
RE
03:07aAnalysis-Asset concerns weigh on U.S. regional bank deal talks
RE
12:29aCredit Suisse, UBS deal talks: What you need to know
RE
03/18First Citizens in talks to acquire Silicon Valley Bank - Bloomberg News
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 476 M - -
Net income 2023 -786 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -7,45x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 279 M 6 279 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 8 553
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
SVB Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 106,04 $
Average target price 227,00 $
Spread / Average Target 114%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory W. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Beck Chief Financial Officer
Beverly Kay Matthews Chairman
Mark Rohrwasser Chief Information Officer
Philip C. Cox Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP0.00%6 279
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.18%370 304
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.72%223 967
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.00%222 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.70%165 208
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.55%142 623