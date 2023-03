Financials (USD) Sales 2023 5 595 M - - Net income 2023 -29,2 M - - Net Debt 2023 - - - P/E ratio 2023 23,2x Yield 2023 - Capitalization 6 279 M 6 279 M - Capi. / Sales 2023 1,12x Capi. / Sales 2024 1,01x Nbr of Employees 8 553 Free-Float 98,7% Chart SVB FINANCIAL GROUP Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SVB FINANCIAL GROUP Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 17 Last Close Price 106,04 $ Average target price 248,03 $ Spread / Average Target 134% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Gregory W. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director Daniel J. Beck Chief Financial Officer Beverly Kay Matthews Chairman Mark Rohrwasser Chief Information Officer Philip C. Cox Chief Operating Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -53.92% 6 279