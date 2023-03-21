US Treasury considering how to further strengthen financial stability, Adeyemo says

Adeyemo said "decisive action" taken by the Treasury, Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to protect depositors in Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and ensure liquidity for other banks had stabilized the banking system, but a review of the banks' failures was in order.

"It's ... important that we review the failures of the two banks in question to ensure we have a set of rules and procedures for the banking system that continues to protect our economy and depositors across the country," Adeyemo said at an event hosted by the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

"We of course continue to monitor the current situation and consider what steps can be taken to further strengthen America's financial stability," he said, without elaborating.

Adeyemo underscored the importance of small- and medium-sized community banks and minority-owned depository institutions for communities of color, given their strong track record in reaching underserved communities, and said the Biden administration was committed to protecting these institutions.

"We know that smaller banks - those that would have been at greatest risk absent the steps we took - play a critical role in providing access to capital in Hispanic communities and other communities of color," he said.

