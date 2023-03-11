Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SVB Financial Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIVB   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVB)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
106.04 USD   -60.41%
01:34aValens Semiconductor Issues Statement Regarding Silicon Valley Bank
RE
12:35aS.Korea finance minister: monitoring impacts from Silicon Valley Bank crisis
RE
12:02aRegulators urged to find Silicon Valley Bank buyer as industry frets about fallout
RE
US Treasury to brief California lawmakers on SVB collapse on Sunday - Bloomberg News

03/11/2023 | 10:53pm EST
March 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department plans to brief California's congressional delegation on the Silicon Valley Bank collapse at 1 pm EDT (1700 GMT) on Sunday, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday, citing a person familiar with the plans.

On Friday, startup-focused lender SVB Financial Group became the largest bank to fail since the 2008 financial crisis.

California banking regulators closed the bank, which did business as Silicon Valley Bank, and appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver for the later disposition of its assets. (Reporting by Jose Joseph and Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 595 M - -
Net income 2023 -29,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 279 M 6 279 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 8 553
Free-Float 98,7%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Gregory W. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Beck Chief Financial Officer
Beverly Kay Matthews Chairman
Mark Rohrwasser Chief Information Officer
Philip C. Cox Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP-53.92%6 279