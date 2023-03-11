US Treasury to brief California lawmakers on SVB collapse on Sunday - Bloomberg News

March 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department plans
to brief California's congressional delegation on the Silicon
Valley Bank collapse at 1 pm EDT (1700 GMT) on Sunday, Bloomberg
News reported on Saturday, citing a person familiar with the
plans.
On Friday, startup-focused lender SVB Financial Group
became the largest bank to fail since the 2008
financial crisis.
California banking regulators closed the bank, which did
business as Silicon Valley Bank, and appointed the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver for the later
disposition of its assets.
