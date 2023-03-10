US bank jitters hit Asia stocks; yen drops with JGB yields after BOJ

SINGAPORE, March 10 (Reuters) - Falling bank stocks
drove Asian markets lower on Friday, while bonds rallied and
expectations for U.S. interest rate rises were reduced after a
surprise capital raising at a Silicon Valley startup lender
unleashed fears of broader banking-system stress.
European and U.S. equity markets looked set to echo those
losses when they reopen, with futures pointing lower.
The yen weakened and Japanese government bond yields plunged
after the Bank of Japan opted to keep stimulus settings steady
at Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's last meeting in charge, as
expected.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield, which the BOJ pins
within 50 basis points either side of zero, pulled back sharply
from that ceiling to last sit at 0.445%. The yen was last down
about 0.4% at 136.615 per dollar after a knee-jerk
drop of as much as 0.6%.
Japan's Nikkei pared earlier losses to be down 1%
after the central bank decision but selling began later in the
session and the index was off 1.62% late in the day.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 1.7% to a two-month low, with banks and
Hong Kong tech stocks leading losses. Australia's benchmark
index S&P/ASX200 lost 2.28%.
S&P 500 futures were down 0.73%, following the
cash index dropping 1.8% and falling below its 200-day
moving average.
In early European trades, the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50
futures were down 1.56%, German DAX futures was
1.29% and FTSE futures was 1.43% lower.
The U.S. dollar edged higher and short-end Treasuries
extended sharp overnight gains - driving two-year yields
down another 12 basis points to 4.7837% in Tokyo
trading.
Fed funds futures also rallied strongly, pulling the
market-implied peak in U.S. rates from above 5.6% to just below
5.5%, and pricing about a 50% chance of a 50 basis point Fed
hike this month, down from more than 70% a day earlier.
The sharp moves followed SVB Financial Group,
parent of startup-lender Silicon Valley Bank, noting a
higher-than-expected "cash burn" from clients, falling deposits
and rising costs of capital. It announced an equity sale hours
after crypto-focused lender Silvergate said it was
closing down.
SVB stock was still sliding after the bell and has lost
about 70% of its value in 24 hours. Shares of big banks were
dragged down with it, with J.P. Morgan Chase & Co losing
5.4%, Citigroup down 4.1% and big lenders in Asia and
Australia on the slide - albeit to a lesser extent - on Friday
morning.
"I think there's speculation that there are wider problems
within the U.S. banking system, or there's that potential, and
that's caused a re-think of Fed policy," said ING economist Rob
Carnell in Singapore.
"The thinking is that if what the Fed's doing is causing
this distress, then perhaps they won't be doing that much more,"
he said.
"But it's a big move on the back of what seems to be some
fairly woolly speculation...which just shows how antsy the
markets are right now, and this has spilled into all the other
markets."
Surprisingly high U.S. jobless claims have offered a weak
entree for broader U.S. employment data later on Friday, putting
some pressure on recent dollar gains.
The figures loom as a crucial barometer of the health of the
U.S. labour market and the direction of interest rates after Fed
Chair Jerome Powell warned rates could rise further and faster
if data shows that is needed to get a grip on inflation.
Bitcoin was nursing losses just above the
psychological $20,000 level as the fallout from the demise of
Silvergate weighs on the broader mood in digital assets.
Brent crude futures eased to $81.12 a barrel while
gold was pinned at $1,828.97 an ounce.
