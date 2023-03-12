US officials weigh protecting all deposits at Silicon Valley Bank -WaPo

March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities are considering
safeguarding all uninsured deposits at Silicon Valley Bank
, weighing an intervention to prevent what they fear
would be a panic in the U.S. financial system, the Washington
Post reported on Sunday, citing three people with knowledge of
the matter.
Officials at the Treasury Department, Federal Reserve and
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation discussed the idea this
weekend, the report said.
The FDIC kicked off an auction process late on Saturday,
Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, with
final bids due by Sunday afternoon.
(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)