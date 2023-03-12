US stocks, bonds rally as markets flirt with Fed pause

(Updates prices, adds detail)
Asian stock markets
U.S. authorities act to stabilise banks
Markets speculate on less aggressive Fed hikes
Short-term Treasury yields tumble, Fed futures jump
SYDNEY, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures rallied
in Asian trade on Monday as authorities announced plans to limit
the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB),
while investors wagered a rate hike this month was no longer a
certainty.
The dollar slid as Goldman Sachs predicted the U.S. Federal
Reserve would no longer lift interest rates next week, capping
the biggest rally for short-dated Treasuries since 1987.
The wild sea change in markets came after the Fed and U.S.
Treasury announced a range of measures to stabilise the banking
system and said depositors at SVB would have access to
their deposits on Monday.
The Fed said it would make additional funding available
through a new Bank Term Funding Program, which would offer loans
up to one year to depository institutions, backed by Treasuries
and other assets these institutions hold.
The moves came as authorities took possession of New
York-based Signature Bank, the second bank failure in a
matter of days.
Analysts noted that, importantly, the Fed would accept
collateral at par rather than marking to market, allowing banks
to borrow funds without having to sell assets at a loss.
"These are strong moves," said Paul Ashworth, head of North
American economics at Capital Economics.
"Rationally, this should be enough to stop any contagion
from spreading and taking down more banks, which can happen in
the blink of an eye in the digital age," he added. "But
contagion has always been more about irrational fear, so we
would stress that there is no guarantee this will work."
Investors reacted by sending U.S. S&P 500 stock futures
up 1.8%, while Nasdaq futures rose 1.9%.
EUROSTOXX 50 futures firmed 0.4%, and FTSE futures
0.1%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
climbed 1.3%, helped by gains in China.
Chinese blue chips added 0.8% after Beijing
surprised by keeping the head of the central bank and finance
minister in their posts on Sunday, prioritising continuity as
economic challenges loom at home and abroad.
Japan's Nikkei fell 1.6% in choppy trade, while
South Korea rose 0.3%.
A NEW HEADACHE FOR THE FED
Such was the concern about financial stability, that
investors speculated the Fed would now be reluctant to rock the
boat by lifting interest rates by a super-sized 50 basis points
next week - and might not even hike at all.
Fed fund futures surged to price out any chance of a
half-point hike, compared with around 70% before the SVB news
broke last week. Instead, futures implied around an 18% chance
the Fed would stand pat.
The implied peak for rates came all the way down to 5.06%,
from 5.69% last Wednesday, and markets were back to pricing in
rate cuts by the end of the year.
"In light of the stress in the banking system, we no longer
expect the FOMC to deliver a rate hike at its next meeting on
March 22," wrote analysts at Goldman Sachs.
"We have left unchanged our expectation that the FOMC will
deliver 25bp hikes in May, June, and July and now expect a
5.25-5.5% terminal rate, though we see considerable uncertainty
about the path."
Such talk, combined with the shift to safety, saw yields on
two-year Treasuries tumble a further 22 basis points
to 4.36%, a world away from last week's 5.08% peak.
Indeed, yields were now down 71 basis points in just three
sessions, a drop not seen since the Black Monday market crash in
1987.
Longer-dated yields, however, climbed and the
curve steepened as inflation remained a clear concern.
Much will depend on what U.S. consumer price figures reveal
on Tuesday, with an obvious risk that a high reading will pile
pressure on the Fed to hike aggressively even with the financial
system under strain.
The European Central Bank meets on Thursday and is still
widely expected to lift its rates by 50 basis points and to flag
more tightening ahead, though it will now have to take financial
stability into account.
In currency markets, the dollar fell 0.9% on the safe-haven
Japanese yen to 133.78, and 0.6% on the Swiss franc
. The euro firmed 0.8% to $1.0735 as short-term
U.S. yields plunged.
Gold climbed almost 1% to $1,885 an ounce, having
jumped 2% on Friday.
Oil prices swung from down to up, with Brent adding
20 cents to $82.98 a barrel, while U.S. crude gained 26
cents to $76.94 per barrel.
