Wall Street dives, Treasury yields tumble as bank worries spread

*
S&P 500 wraps up biggest percentage loss since Sept
*
Silicon Valley Bank woes hit banks globally
*
Treasury yields fall on bank jitters
*
Dollar dips, gold advances
NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters) -
U.S. stocks closed sharply lower and Treasury yields
extended their slide on Friday over fears of contagion in the
financial sector and strong February employment data showing the
economy added more jobs than expected.
All three major U.S. stock indexes ended the session
down more than 1%, with the tech-laden Nasdaq suffering the
largest percentage loss.
The indexes ended a tumultuous week significantly lower
than last Friday's close. The S&P had its biggest weekly
percentage loss since September, while the Nasdaq and the Dow
notched their largest respective losses since November and June.
Shock waves continue to reverberate through global financial
stocks after regulators closed SVB Financial Group
following the bank's failed attempt to raise capital.
"Investors may be getting worried that the Fed is pushing
things too far in one direction," said Sal Bruno, chief
investment officer at IndexIQ in New York. "And with the yield
curve as inverted as it is, that is generally not a good
environment for banks."
The U.S. economy added a consensus-beating 311,000 jobs last
month, while the unemployment rate unexpectedly ticked higher,
along with the labor market participation rate.
Hourly wage growth cooled on a monthly basis, but gained
some heat year-on-year, albeit not as much as economists
predicted.
"There was something in (the jobs report) for everyone,"
Bruno added. "There's a case to be made for the Fed to be less
aggressive if you look at the wage growth."
"But with payrolls coming in over 300,000, you could make
the case that the Fed to needs to hike (interest rates) more
because the economy is still running very hot," he said.
The data caps a week in which markets were preoccupied with
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish two-day testimony before
Congress, which moved the needle toward the likelihood that the
central bank will hike its key policy rate by 50 basis points
this month.
Those expectations cooled following the jobs report.
At last glance, financial markets are pricing in a 42.5%
chance of a 50 basis-point rate hike and a 57.5% chance of a
smaller, 25 basis-point increase to the fed funds target rate at
the conclusion of the March 21-22 monetary policy meeting.
Analysts now look to Tuesday's consumer prices data, which
will flesh out the February inflationary picture.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 345.22 points,
or 1.07%, to 31,909.64, the S&P 500 lost 56.73 points, or
1.45%, to 3,861.59 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
199.47 points, or 1.76%, to 11,138.89.
European stocks slid to a seven-week low over uncertainty
regarding rising interest rates, and looming worries over the
health of the U.S. banking sector.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.35% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed
1.40%.
Emerging market stocks lost 1.37%. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 1.75%
lower, while Japan's Nikkei lost 1.67%.
U.S. Treasury yields dropped for the second straight day as
risk-averse investors sought safe haven amid brewing troubles in
the financial sector.
"(There is) a growing crisis of confidence that has
triggered a flight to safety," said Sam Stovall, chief
investment strategist of CFRA Research in New York. "Investors
are fearful of a bank contagion and have flocked to the safety
of Treasuries, elevating the price but reducing the yields."
Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 61/32 in price
to yield 3.6892%, from 3.923% late on Thursday.
The 30-year bond last rose 101/32 in price to
yield 3.6899%, from 3.87% late on Thursday.
The greenback weakened against a basket of world currencies
after the payrolls report hinted at cooling inflation and a
slower pace of interest rate hikes from the Fed.
The dollar index fell 0.65%, with the euro up
0.54% toat $1.0637.
The Japanese yen strengthened 0.91% versus the greenback at
134.94 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at
$1.2028, up 0.86% on the day.
Oil prices jumped after the jobs data, but registered a 3%
drop on the week over rate hike jitters.
U.S. crude rose 1.27% to settle at $76.68 per barrel
and Brent settled at $82.78 per barrel, up 1.46% on the
day.
Gold prices jumped over 2% as the safe-haven metal
benefitted from fears over potential crisis contagion in the
banking sector.
Spot gold added 2.1% to $1,868.79 an ounce.
(Reporting by Stephen Culp in New York
Additional reporting by Huw Jones in London
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Matthew Lewis and Deepa Babington)