Wall Street tumbles, Treasury yields slide after jobs report as bank jitters spread

Silicon Valley Bank woes hit banks globally
U.S. nonfarm payrolls beat expectations
Treasury yields fall on bank jitters
Dollar dips, gold advances
NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks sputtered
then plunged and Treasury yields extended their fall on Friday
in the wake of the anxiously anticipated February employment
report, and amid mounting worries over contagion in the
financial sector which prompted a flight to safety.
All three major U.S. stock indexes were sharply lower and on
course for their biggest weekly percentage drops this year.
Shock waves continue to reverberate through global financial
stocks after regulators closed SVB Financial Group
after the bank failed to raise capital.
"Investors may be getting worried that the Fed is pushing
things too far in one direction," said Sal Bruno, chief
investment officer at IndexIQ in New York. "And with the yield
curve as inverted as it is, that is generally not a good
environment for banks."
The U.S. economy added a more-than-expected 311,000 jobs
last month, while the unemployment rate unexpectedly ticked
higher, along with the labor market participation rate.
Hourly wage growth cooled on a monthly basis, but gained
some heat year-on-year, albeit not as much as economists
predicted.
"There was something in (the jobs report) for everyone,"
Bruno added. "There's a case to be made for the Fed to be less
aggressive if you look at the wage growth."
"But with payrolls coming in over 300,000, you could make
the case that the Fed to needs to hike (interest rates) more
because the economy is still running very hot," he said.
The data caps a week in which markets were preoccupied with
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish two-day testimony before
Congress, which moved the needle toward the likelihood that the
central bank will hike its key policy rate by 50 basis points
this month.
Those expectations cooled following the jobs report.
At last glance, financial markets are now pricing in a 42.5%
chance of a 50 basis-point rate hike and a 57.5% chance of a
smaller, 25 basis-point increase to the fed funds target rate at
the conclusion of the March 21-22 monetary policy meeting.
Analysts now look to Tuesday's consumer prices data, which
will flesh out the February inflationary picture.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 324.48 points,
or 1.01%, to 31,930.38, the S&P 500 lost 56.67 points, or
1.45%, to 3,861.65 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
210.50 points, or 1.86%, to 11,127.86.
European stocks slid to a seven-week low over uncertainty
regarding rising interest rates, and looming worries over the
health of the U.S. banking sector.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.35% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed
1.40%.
Emerging market stocks lost 1.35%. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 1.73%
lower, while Japan's Nikkei lost 1.67%.
U.S. Treasury yields dropped for the second straight day as
risk-averse investors sought safe haven amid brewing troubles in
the financial sector.
"(There is) a growing crisis of confidence that has
triggered a flight to safety," said Sam Stovall, chief
investment strategist of CFRA Research in New York. "Investors
are fearful of a bank contagion and have flocked to the safety
of Treasuries, elevating the price but reducing the yields."
Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 58/32 in price
to yield 3.7006%, from 3.923% late on Thursday.
The 30-year bond last rose 98/32 in price to
yield 3.696%, from 3.87% late on Thursday.
The greenback weakened against a basket of world currencies
after the payrolls report hinted at cooling inflation and a
slower pace of interest rate hikes from the Fed.
The dollar index fell 0.66%, with the euro up
0.56% at $1.0639.
The Japanese yen strengthened 1.01% versus the greenback at
134.80 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at
$1.2024, up 0.83% on the day.
Oil prices jumped after the jobs data, but remained on track
to notch a 3% drop on the week over rate hike jitters.
U.S. crude rose 1.27% to settle at $76.68 per barrel
and Brent settled at $82.78 per barrel, up 1.46% on the
day.
Gold prices rallied as the safe-haven metal benefitted from
fears over potential crisis contagion in the banking sector.
Spot gold added 1.7% to $1,862.27 an ounce.
(Reporting by Stephen Culp in New York
Additional reporting by Huw Jones in London
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis)