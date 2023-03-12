Wheat rises for second session on weaker dollar; Black Sea deal in focus

*
Weaker dollar supports Chicago wheat futures
Market eyes Black Sea deal for Ukrainian supplies
SINGAPORE, March 13 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures
gained more ground on Monday, underpinned by a weaker U.S.
dollar, with the market's focus on talks this week to renew a
Black Sea deal that will allow Ukraine to continue shipping
grains.
Soybeans and corn rose on support from a severe drought that
will impact output in key supplier Argentina.
"The market is expecting a decision on the Black Sea grain
deal this week," said one Singapore-based trader. "For soybeans
and corn, steep cuts in forecasts for Argentina's production are
supporting prices."
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) was up 0.5% at $6.82-1/2 a bushel as of 0313 GMT,
soybeans gained 0.5% at $15.13-3/4 a bushel and corn
rose 0.1% to $6.17-3/4 a bushel.
The U.S. dollar slid on Monday as authorities stepped in to
cap the fallout from the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank
and with investors hoping the Federal Reserve will take
a less aggressive monetary path.
A weaker dollar makes the greenback-priced commodity cheaper
for buyers holding other currencies.
The market's attention is on talks to renew the Black Sea
grain deal.
A top U.N. trade official will meet senior Russian officials
in Geneva this week to discuss extending the deal.
However, Russia's foreign ministry said on Sunday that
Russian representatives had not yet taken part in negotiations
on extending the Black Sea grain deal.
A historic drought ravaging Argentina's crops is deepening
the country's economic crisis, crushing farmers across the
Pampas, heightening default fears and putting at risk targets
agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The South American nation, the world's top exporter of
processed soybeans and No.3 for corn, is in the grip of its
worst drought in over 60 years, which has led to repeated sharp
cuts to soybean and corn harvest forecasts.
Large speculators reduced their net long position in CBOT
corn futures in the week to Feb. 21, regulatory data released on
Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long
position in soybeans.
