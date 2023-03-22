Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SVB Financial Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIVB   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
106.04 USD   -60.41%
03:36pBoE chief says UK financial system could be "vulnerable" to volatility
AN
03:32pStocks, Treasury yields retreat as Fed signals pause in rate hikes
RE
03:23pYellen: we had never seen deposits flee at the pace they were wi…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

YELLEN: WE HAD NEVER SEEN DEPOSITS FLEE AT THE PACE THEY WERE WI…

03/22/2023 | 03:23pm EDT
YELLEN: WE HAD NEVER SEEN DEPOSITS FLEE AT THE PACE THEY WERE WITHDRAWN FROM SILICON VALLEY BANK


© Reuters 2023
All news about SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
03:36pBoE chief says UK financial system could be "vulnerable" to volatility
AN
03:32pStocks, Treasury yields retreat as Fed signals pause in rate hikes
RE
03:23pYellen: we had never seen deposits flee at the pace they were wi…
RE
03:22pFed's Powell: Rate pause was considered due to bank issues
RE
03:22pFed Raises Rate by 25 Basis Points, Sticks With 2023 Median Rate Outlook
MT
03:18pFed's Powell: Recent balance sheet expansion not tied to monetary policy
RE
03:14pFed's Powell says he welcomes probes into banking problems
RE
03:08pFed's Powell: SVB management 'failed badly'; weakness not widespread
RE
02:55pWall Street see-saws higher as Fed hints at rate hike pause
RE
02:34pFed Increases Interest Rate by 25 Basis Points, Saying Inflation Still 'Elevated'
MT
Analyst Recommendations on SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 476 M - -
Net income 2023 -786 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -7,45x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 279 M 6 279 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 8 553
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
SVB Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 106,04 $
Average target price 227,00 $
Spread / Average Target 114%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory W. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Beck Chief Financial Officer
Beverly Kay Matthews Chairman
Mark Rohrwasser Chief Information Officer
Philip C. Cox Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP0.00%6 279
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.65%384 255
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.68%228 700
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.73%220 570
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.25%161 494
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.81%145 342
