Svedbergs Group invests in the finest independent brands in Europe, that design, produce and market sustainable products and services for the bathroom.

We will grow organically and through acquisitions that complement the current business through a broader geographical presence, new product categories and greater expertise in innovation, marketing and sustainability.

The group has set the course to consolidate the European market for bathroom furniture and shower enclosure. A market that currently is characterised as fragmented, consisting of a plethora of independent, strong local brands

Our brand companies

Highlights Q2

  • Strong first 6 months for 2024
  • Very good performance in UK and NL, Roper Rhodes increased sales, gross margin and EBITA
  • A weaker sales development in the Swedish and Finnish markets and contract sales in the Svedbergs segment
  • Macro Design and Cass
  • Improved gross margin
  • Continued commitment to sustainability

Net Sales per segment/geography Q2

  • Strong sales in Roper Rhodes, UK and Thebalux, NL
  • The acquisition of Roper Rhodes and Thebalux have changed the market mix, Q2 30% in the Nordics
  • Soft demand in the Svedbergs segment
  • Thebalux and Netherlands stands for 18%

Net Sales per segment/geography Q1-Q2 2024

  • Strong sales in Roper Rhodes and UK
  • The acquisition of Roper Rhodes and Thebalux have changed the market mix, YTD Q2 30% in the Nordics
  • Soft demand in the Svedbergs segment
  • Thebalux stands for 19%

Svedbergs (Dalstorp, Västra Götaland, Sweden)

Turnover 2023:

MSEK 504

• FTE (SE, FI, NO, DK)

153

Geography:

Nordic

Q2-24

Q2-23

Idx

YTD 24

YTD 23

Idx

Ext sales

102

128

80

215

274

79

EBITA

1

13

10

10

38

25

EBITA%

1,3

10,4

12

4,4

13,8

32

"A room to live and enjoy"

"Attractive design, functionality and quality at a lower price four our planet.

The bathroom of the future"

Macro Design (Laholm, Halland, Sweden)

Turnover 2023:

MSEK 170

FTE (SE, NO)

46

Geography:

Sweden and Norway

Q2-24

Q2-23

Idx

YTD 24

YTD 23

Idx

Ext sales

43

43

100

86

87

98

EBITA

4

3

126

8

7

115

EBITA%

9,3

7,4

126

9,5

8,1

117

Cassøe (Herning, Jylland, Danmark)

Turnover 2023:

MSEK 89

FTE (DK)

15

Geography:

Denmark and Norway

Q2-24

Q2-23

Idx

YTD 24

YTD 23

Idx

Ext sales

25

22

111

47

46

103

EBITA

5

5

108

9

10

98

EBITA%

20,2

20,8

97

19,9

21,0

95

"Cassøe markets and distributes designed quality products with the customer in focus"

Rhodes (Bath, UK)

2023:

MSEK 1 062

(UK, IRE)

209

Geography:

UK and Ireland

Q2-24

Q2-23

Idx

YTD 24

YTD 23

Idx

Ext sales

285

262

109

574

525

109

EBITA

49

39

126

98

76

129

EBITA%

17,2

14,9

116

17,1

14,5

118

"UK's bathroom brand of choice, by providing excellent and sustainable products and services through all touch points with our customers and consumers"

