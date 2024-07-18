Svedbergs Group invests in the finest independent brands in Europe, that design, produce and market sustainable products and services for the bathroom.
We will grow organically and through acquisitions that complement the current business through a broader geographical presence, new product categories and greater expertise in innovation, marketing and sustainability.
The group has set the course to consolidate the European market for bathroom furniture and shower enclosure. A market that currently is characterised as fragmented, consisting of a plethora of independent, strong local brands
3
Our brand companies
4
Highlights Q2
Strong first 6 months for 2024
Very good performance in UK and NL, Roper Rhodes increased sales, gross margin and EBITA
A weaker sales development in the Swedish and Finnish markets and contract sales in the Svedbergs segment
Macro Design and Cass
Improved gross margin
Continued commitment to sustainability
5
Net Sales per segment/geography Q2
Strong sales in Roper Rhodes, UK and Thebalux, NL
The acquisition of Roper Rhodes and Thebalux have changed the market mix, Q2 30% in the Nordics
Soft demand in the Svedbergs segment
Thebalux and Netherlands stands for 18%
6
Net Sales per segment/geography Q1-Q2 2024
Strong sales in Roper Rhodes and UK
The acquisition of Roper Rhodes and Thebalux have changed the market mix, YTD Q2 30% in the Nordics
Soft demand in the Svedbergs segment
Thebalux stands for 19%
Svedbergs (Dalstorp, Västra Götaland, Sweden)
•
Turnover 2023:
MSEK 504
• FTE (SE, FI, NO, DK)
153
•
Geography:
Nordic
Q2-24
Q2-23
Idx
YTD 24
YTD 23
Idx
Ext sales
102
128
80
215
274
79
EBITA
1
13
10
10
38
25
EBITA%
1,3
10,4
12
4,4
13,8
32
"A room to live and enjoy"
"Attractive design, functionality and quality at a lower price four our planet.
The bathroom of the future"
Macro Design (Laholm, Halland, Sweden)
•
Turnover 2023:
MSEK 170
•
FTE (SE, NO)
46
•
Geography:
Sweden and Norway
Q2-24
Q2-23
Idx
YTD 24
YTD 23
Idx
Ext sales
43
43
100
86
87
98
EBITA
4
3
126
8
7
115
EBITA%
9,3
7,4
126
9,5
8,1
117
Cassøe (Herning, Jylland, Danmark)
•
Turnover 2023:
MSEK 89
•
FTE (DK)
15
•
Geography:
Denmark and Norway
Q2-24
Q2-23
Idx
YTD 24
YTD 23
Idx
Ext sales
25
22
111
47
46
103
EBITA
5
5
108
9
10
98
EBITA%
20,2
20,8
97
19,9
21,0
95
"Cassøe markets and distributes designed quality products with the customer in focus"
Rhodes (Bath, UK)
2023:
MSEK 1 062
(UK, IRE)
209
Geography:
UK and Ireland
Q2-24
Q2-23
Idx
YTD 24
YTD 23
Idx
Ext sales
285
262
109
574
525
109
EBITA
49
39
126
98
76
129
EBITA%
17,2
14,9
116
17,1
14,5
118
"UK's bathroom brand of choice, by providing excellent and sustainable products and services through all touch points with our customers and consumers"
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Svedbergs Group AB published this content on
18 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
18 July 2024 07:33:03 UTC.
Svedbergs Group AB, formerly Svedbergs i Dalstorp AB, is a Sweden-based manufacturer of bathroom products. The Companyâs offer includes bathroom furniture, bathtubs, showers, mixers, toilets, lighting, heated towel rails. Svedbergs Group operates through three subsidiaries: Svedbergs OY, Macro Design AB and Svedbergs Project AB. The Group operates in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark and the United Kingdom. Svedbergs i Dalstorp AB is headquartered in Dalstorp, Sweden.