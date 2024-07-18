Svedbergs Group invests in the finest independent brands in Europe, that design, produce and market sustainable products and services for the bathroom.

We will grow organically and through acquisitions that complement the current business through a broader geographical presence, new product categories and greater expertise in innovation, marketing and sustainability.

The group has set the course to consolidate the European market for bathroom furniture and shower enclosure. A market that currently is characterised as fragmented, consisting of a plethora of independent, strong local brands