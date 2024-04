Published: 2024-04-04 11:00:00 CEST Svedbergs Group AB

Annual Financial Report The Swedish and English version of Svedbergs Group AB's Annual Report 2023 is now available The Swedish and English version of Svedbergs Group AB's Annual Report 2023 is now available on the Group's website: www.svedbergsgroup.com. The Swedish Annual Report is also available on the website in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). Contacts

Per-Arne Andersson, CEO: +46 (0)706 38 50 12, per-arne.andersson@svedbergsgroup.com

Ann-Sofie Davidsson, CFO: +46 (0)720 74 10 62, ann-sofie.davidsson@svedbergsgroup.com About us

Svedbergs Group is a long-term investor in Europe's strongest independent companies that design, manufacture and market sustainable bathroom products and services.

We are growing through organic growth and acquisitions that complement and strengthen our group through new product categories, geographic spread and new knowledge in marketing, innovation and sustainability.

We are growing through organic growth and acquisitions that complement and strengthen our group through new product categories, geographic spread and new knowledge in marketing, innovation and sustainability.

We create value by sharing each company's unique expertise with the rest of the group, and we care about maintaining the entrepreneurial drive and commitment of the companies. We call this cooperation without confusion.

