  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AERO   SE0008212161

SVENSKA AEROGEL HOLDING AB (PUBL)

(AERO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:18 2022-10-25 am EDT
0.1498 SEK   -0.13%
02:48aSvenska Aerogel : Growing demand for Quartzene® in cool roof applications – Svenska Aerogel delivers another order to a returning customer
PU
09/26Innovative, sustainable technology for antifouling paints - Svenska Aerogel to launch new product
AQ
09/26Svenska Aerogel Holding AB to Launch New Product
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Summary

Svenska Aerogel : Growing demand for Quartzene® in cool roof applications – Svenska Aerogel delivers another order to a returning customer

10/26/2022 | 02:48am EDT
Renovcoat sells anti-condensation paint and cool roof paint containing Quartzene® for its local French market and for overseas territories and Africa. The material from this order will be used in the latter application. Cool roof paints can be applied on roofs to reflect sunrays and reduce the heat absorbed by the building. In warm countries, this can reduce the energy use, which in turn lowers the energy costs. It can also minimize the indoor temperature. Cool roof paint also contributes to healthier indoor environments for people, animals and food.

As Quartzene® has excellent insulating properties and a high SRI index (solar reflectance index), the material is a crucial additive in cool roof applications. Svenska Aerogel sees an increasing demand for Quartzene® in this type of solutions.

More information about how Renovcoat's cool roof solutions work can be found here.

For further information, please contact:

Tor Einar Norbakk, CEO. Telephone: +46 (0)70 616 08 67. E-mail: toreinar.norbakk@aerogel.se

About Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (publ)

Svenska Aerogel manufactures and commercializes the nanoporous material Quartzene®. Svenska Aerogel's business concept is to meet the market's need for new materials that are in line with global sustainability objectives. Quartzene® is flexible and can be tailored to different applications to add essential properties to an end product. The company's vision is to be the most valued business partner providing pioneering material solutions for a sustainable world.

Svenska Aerogel Holding AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is FNCA, info@fnca.se, +46 8-528 003 99.

Gävle, 26 October 2022

Disclaimer

Svenska Aerogel Holding AB published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 06:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
