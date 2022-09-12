Advanced search
    AERO   SE0008212161

SVENSKA AEROGEL HOLDING AB (PUBL)

(AERO)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  05:30 2022-09-12 am EDT
0.1956 SEK   +2.52%
05:20aSVENSKA AEROGEL : Positive start to the third quarter of 2022 for Svenska Aerogel
PU
08/17Svenska Aerogel Holding AB Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/21Svenska Aerogel enters into a strategical agreement with a world-leading producer in the process industry.
AQ
Svenska Aerogel : Positive start to the third quarter of 2022 for Svenska Aerogel

09/12/2022 | 05:20am EDT
Svenska Aerogel recently published information about one of the company's most important collaboration agreements ever with a world-leading producer in the process industry. Svenska Aerogel has now started to work on adapting and optimizing Quartzene® for the customer's product, which is the focus during the first phase of the project. Svenska Aerogel commits to supply 30 tons of Quartzene® per year in the pilot phase. Usually, the pilot phase covers about 0.1-0.2 tons of Quartzene per year, which shows the potential of this customer case.

Tor Einar Norbakk, CEO of Svenska Aerogel, comments on the collaboration's positive impact:

- The work is currently in the product development phase and is progressing according to plan so far. This is a new, exciting stage for the company. We look forward to a closer collaboration with the world-leading producer where we contribute to a more sustainable, innovative, and competitive end product.

For further information, please contact:

Tor Einar Norbakk, CEO. Telephone: +46 (0)70 616 08 67. E-mail: toreinar.norbakk@aerogel.se

About Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (publ)

Svenska Aerogel manufactures and commercializes the nanoporous material Quartzene® for various industrial applications. Svenska Aerogel's business concept is to meet market needs for new materials focusing on sustainability. Quartzene® is optimized to add desired properties in various applications. The company's vision is to be the most valued business partner providing new material solutions for a sustainable world.

Svenska Aerogel Holding AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is FNCA, info@fnca.se, +46 8-528 003 99.

Gävle, 12 September 2022

Disclaimer

Svenska Aerogel Holding AB published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 09:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1,79 M 0,17 M 0,17 M
Net income 2021 -40,6 M -3,83 M -3,83 M
Net cash 2021 15,6 M 1,47 M 1,47 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,36x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 47,2 M 4,44 M 4,44 M
EV / Sales 2020 75,2x
EV / Sales 2021 23,6x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 92,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tor Einar Norbakk Chief Executive Officer
Olof Esgård Chief Financial Officer
Per Nordberg Chairman
Mårten Hellberg Independent Director
Chatarina Schneider Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVENSKA AEROGEL HOLDING AB (PUBL)-54.73%4
ECOLAB INC.-26.41%49 201
SIKA AG-40.87%35 937
GIVAUDAN SA-35.33%29 739
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.5.62%21 619
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-33.59%16 493