Svenska Aerogel : Positive start to the third quarter of 2022 for Svenska Aerogel

Svenska Aerogel recently published information about one of the company's most important collaboration agreements ever with a world-leading producer in the process industry. Svenska Aerogel has now started to work on adapting and optimizing Quartzene® for the customer's product, which is the focus during the first phase of the project. Svenska Aerogel commits to supply 30 tons of Quartzene® per year in the pilot phase. Usually, the pilot phase covers about 0.1-0.2 tons of Quartzene per year, which shows the potential of this customer case.
Tor Einar Norbakk, CEO of Svenska Aerogel, comments on the collaboration's positive impact:
- The work is currently in the product development phase and is progressing according to plan so far. This is a new, exciting stage for the company. We look forward to a closer collaboration with the world-leading producer where we contribute to a more sustainable, innovative, and competitive end product.
About Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (publ)
Svenska Aerogel manufactures and commercializes the nanoporous material Quartzene® for various industrial applications. Svenska Aerogel's business concept is to meet market needs for new materials focusing on sustainability. Quartzene® is optimized to add desired properties in various applications. The company's vision is to be the most valued business partner providing new material solutions for a sustainable world.
Svenska Aerogel Holding AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is FNCA, info@fnca.se, +46 8-528 003 99.
Gävle, 12 September 2022
