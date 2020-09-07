Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Svenska Cellulosa    SCA B   SE0000112724

SVENSKA CELLULOSA

(SCA B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Svenska Cellulosa : SCA tops ranking of 1,000 annual reports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 07:36am EDT

After reading and reviewing 1,000 annual reports from around the world, the best 350 reports have been ranked and rated by an international team and an external panel (Annual Report on Annual Reports). SCA tops the list!

​​​​The reason given for the top ranking was: 'An excellently structured annual report, where information is presented extremely well. A good mix of everything, from graphs and figures to strategy and sustainability.' The criteria used included the directors' report, sustainability and financial data, as well as presentation and style.

'It is really great that our annual report has received such a positive assessment,' says Björn Lyngfelt, SCA's Vice President, Communications. 'We strived to make it easily accessible and use clear messages. We challenged ourselves to explain why the forest is a good, long-term investment and, judging by the reactions we received, we succeeded.'

Important source of information
The annual report is a way for the company to communicate with shareholders and other stakeholders, such as customers and suppliers. The primary purpose of the annual report is to present the company's earnings, financial position and development for owners and external stakeholders, and its content is largely determined by the Swedish Annual Accounts Act.
'In addition to presenting the performance for the preceding year, the annual report is also a strong brand carrier and an important communication platform where we can highlight and present SCA to our stakeholders - who we are, what we do and what we stand for. If you want to find out more about a company and its operations then you should turn to its annual report,' says Josefine Bonnevier, Head of Investor Relations.

Work on this year's annual report began before the summer and is planned after the AGM, which will be held on April 15 in 2021. When the auditors have examined the annual report and the Board has approved it, it is published and is updated on SCA's intranet, website, corporate presentation and in print. Ahead of this year's production, SCA changed the agency for its annual report.

'This year we will work together with Halvarsson & Halvarsson. SCA worked with Halvarsson before the division of the company in 2017 so we are not completely new to each other. We will work together to plan and coordinate the entire process. During the autumn, the main focus is on preparing our story and structure, and at the beginning of next year the focus will shift to earnings and results and on bringing the whole report together. The annual report is a big job and involves many people. It is extremely gratifying to receive such a positive assessment of what we have accomplished and to have a qualitative product to nurture and develop,' says Josefine, who is project manager for the 2020 Annual Report.

See the entire list

Published 9/7/2020

Disclaimer

SCA - Svenska Cellulosa AB published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 11:34:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SVENSKA CELLULOSA
07:36aSVENSKA CELLULOSA : SCA tops ranking of 1,000 annual reports
PU
08/27UPM KYMMENE OYJ : chief blames Finland's 'insuperable tax burden' for job cuts
RE
08/26SVENSKA CELLULOSA : Profitable Growth in Pulp, Exit Publication Paper Presentati..
PU
08/26SVENSKA CELLULOSA : Sweden's SCA to end publication paper production at Ortviken
RE
08/26SVENSKA CELLULOSA : The Board of Directors of SCA does not intend to render any ..
AQ
08/26SVENSKA CELLULOSA : SCA intends to invest in pulp production and initiates consu..
AQ
08/14SVENSKA CELLULOSA : PHARMAC - Proposal to list medical devices supplied by BSN M..
AQ
08/14SVENSKA CELLULOSA : Half-year report
CO
07/31ESSITY PUBL : Conversion of shares
AQ
07/22SVENSKA CELLULOSA : SCA appoints new SVP Communications
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18 608 M 2 128 M 2 128 M
Net income 2020 1 961 M 224 M 224 M
Net Debt 2020 9 565 M 1 094 M 1 094 M
P/E ratio 2020 41,2x
Yield 2020 1,53%
Capitalization 81 315 M 9 253 M 9 298 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,88x
EV / Sales 2021 4,66x
Nbr of Employees 3 641
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart SVENSKA CELLULOSA
Duration : Period :
Svenska Cellulosa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVENSKA CELLULOSA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 104,44 SEK
Last Close Price 115,10 SEK
Spread / Highest target 5,13%
Spread / Average Target -9,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulf Örjan Larsson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pär Boman Chairman
Toby James Lawton Chief Financial Officer
Barbara Rose Milian Thoralfsson Independent Director
Bert Åke Stefan Nordberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SVENSKA CELLULOSA21.16%9 253
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-14.91%16 544
STORA ENSO OYJ1.81%12 341
SUZANO S.A.19.81%12 102
HOLMEN AB10.10%6 203
EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.-12.23%5 216
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group