Svenska Cellulosa : SCA to increase kraftliner prices by 50 per tonne

SCA increases the prices on white and brown kraftliner in Europe by €50 per tonne. The new price is valid from June 1, 2021.

Pressrelease:

'The global demand for kraftliner continues to be high', comments Mikael Frölander, VP Sales and Marketing Containerboard. 'The capacity is limited to increase kraftliner deliveries and increasing costs for raw materials supports a price increase.'

For further information, please contact: Anders Edholm, SVP Communications, tel. +46 60 19 32 12 Mikael Frölander, VP Sales & Marketing Containerboard, tel. +46 70 616 81 10

Attached file: SCA to increase kraftliner prices June 1, 2021

Published 4/20/2021