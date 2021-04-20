Log in
    SCA B   SE0000112724

SVENSKA CELLULOSA

(SCA B)
Svenska Cellulosa : SCA to increase kraftliner prices by 50 per tonne

04/20/2021 | 02:40pm EDT
SCA increases the prices on white and brown kraftliner in Europe by €50 per tonne. The new price is valid from June 1, 2021.

Pressrelease:

'The global demand for kraftliner continues to be high', comments Mikael Frölander, VP Sales and Marketing Containerboard. 'The capacity is limited to increase kraftliner deliveries and increasing costs for raw materials supports a price increase.'

For further information, please contact: Anders Edholm, SVP Communications, tel. +46 60 19 32 12 Mikael Frölander, VP Sales & Marketing Containerboard, tel. +46 70 616 81 10

Attached file: SCA to increase kraftliner prices June 1, 2021

Published 4/20/2021

Disclaimer

SCA - Svenska Cellulosa AB published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 18:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 404 M 2 063 M 2 063 M
Net income 2021 3 270 M 388 M 388 M
Net Debt 2021 10 554 M 1 251 M 1 251 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,8x
Yield 2021 1,39%
Capitalization 111 B 13 135 M 13 132 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,97x
EV / Sales 2022 6,88x
Nbr of Employees 3 369
Free-Float 94,0%
