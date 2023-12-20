Stock SCA B SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA
 04:06:40 2023-12-20 am EST 		Intraday chart for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA 5-day change 1st Jan Change
153.98 SEK -0.34% +2.02% +16.71%
09:44am SCA : 2023 was the much-needed reality check Alphavalue
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA specializes in the production and marketing of paper and wood. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - production of pulp (26.2%): operates a pulp mill in Sweden; - production of paper (24.9%): 2 production sites located in Sweden at the end of 2022; - sale of wood products (24.6%): owns 5 sawmills located in Sweden; - forestry (24.3%): 2.7 million hectares of forest assets operated in Sweden and the Baltic States. The group also develops a renewable energy production activity. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (18.9%), Germany (10.6%), the United Kingdom (9.7%), Europe (35.3%), the United States (12.2%), Asia (7.9%) and other (5.4%).
Calendar
2024-01-26 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
154.5 SEK
Average target price
158.45 SEK
Spread / Average Target
+2.56%
Sector Other Paper Products

1st Jan change Capi.
+16.71% 10 675 M $
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ Stock UPM-Kymmene Oyj
-2.46% 19 959 M $
SUZANO S.A. Stock Suzano S.A.
+9.81% 14 048 M $
HOLMEN AB (PUBL) Stock Holmen AB (publ)
+4.78% 6 818 M $
EMPRESAS CMPC S.A. Stock Empresas CMPC S.A.
+17.79% 4 840 M $
OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION Stock Oji Holdings Corporation
+0.23% 3 668 M $
THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY Stock The Navigator Company
+2.26% 2 764 M $
METSÄ BOARD OYJ Stock Metsä Board Oyj
-18.31% 2 807 M $
HOKUETSU CORPORATION Stock Hokuetsu Corporation
+109.32% 1 829 M $
CENTURY TEXTILES AND INDUSTRIES LIMITED Stock Century Textiles and Industries Limited
+70.68% 1 645 M $
