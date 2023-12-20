Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA
Equities
SCA B
SE0000112724
Paper Products
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|153.98 SEK
|-0.34%
|+2.02%
|+16.71%
|09:44am
|SCA : 2023 was the much-needed reality check
|Dec. 12
More about the company
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA specializes in the production and marketing of paper and wood. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - production of pulp (26.2%): operates a pulp mill in Sweden; - production of paper (24.9%): 2 production sites located in Sweden at the end of 2022; - sale of wood products (24.6%): owns 5 sawmills located in Sweden; - forestry (24.3%): 2.7 million hectares of forest assets operated in Sweden and the Baltic States. The group also develops a renewable energy production activity. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (18.9%), Germany (10.6%), the United Kingdom (9.7%), Europe (35.3%), the United States (12.2%), Asia (7.9%) and other (5.4%).
SectorPaper Products
Calendar
2024-01-26 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
154.5 SEK
Average target price
158.45 SEK
Spread / Average Target
+2.56%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+16.71%
|10 675 M $
|-2.46%
|19 959 M $
|+9.81%
|14 048 M $
|+4.78%
|6 818 M $
|+17.79%
|4 840 M $
|+0.23%
|3 668 M $
|+2.26%
|2 764 M $
|-18.31%
|2 807 M $
|+109.32%
|1 829 M $
|+70.68%
|1 645 M $
- SCA : 2023 was the much-needed reality check