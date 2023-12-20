Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA specializes in the production and marketing of paper and wood. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - production of pulp (26.2%): operates a pulp mill in Sweden; - production of paper (24.9%): 2 production sites located in Sweden at the end of 2022; - sale of wood products (24.6%): owns 5 sawmills located in Sweden; - forestry (24.3%): 2.7 million hectares of forest assets operated in Sweden and the Baltic States. The group also develops a renewable energy production activity. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (18.9%), Germany (10.6%), the United Kingdom (9.7%), Europe (35.3%), the United States (12.2%), Asia (7.9%) and other (5.4%).

Sector Paper Products