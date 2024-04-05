Stock SCA B SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA

Equities

SCA B

SE0000112724

Paper Products

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 06:07:33 2024-04-05 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
158.8 SEK -0.16% Intraday chart for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA -0.84% +5.33%
11:50am SCA : A sorted long-term play Alphavalue
Mar. 22 Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA Approves Dividend for the Financial Year of 2023, Payable on April 2, 2024 CI
Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA specializes in the production and marketing of paper and wood. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - production of pulp (26.2%): operates a pulp mill in Sweden; - production of paper (24.9%): 2 production sites located in Sweden at the end of 2022; - sale of wood products (24.6%): owns 5 sawmills located in Sweden; - forestry (24.3%): 2.7 million hectares of forest assets operated in Sweden and the Baltic States. The group also develops a renewable energy production activity. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (18.9%), Germany (10.6%), the United Kingdom (9.7%), Europe (35.3%), the United States (12.2%), Asia (7.9%) and other (5.4%).
Sector
Paper Products
Calendar
2024-04-26 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
159 SEK
Average target price
154.8 SEK
Spread / Average Target
-2.65%
