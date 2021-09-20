Log in
    SCA B   SE0000112724

SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA

(SCA B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget : 2021-09-20 Presentation SCA - St1 Download

09/20/2021 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SCA and St1 enter joint venture to produce and develop liquid biofuels

September 20

Today's participants

Particitant

Company

Role

Henrikki Talvitie

St1

CEO

Timo Huhtisaari

St1

Sustainability Director

Mikael Källgren

SCA

President Renewable Energy

Toby Lawton

SCA

CFO

2

St1 vision and strategy

St1 solving global energy challenges

St1 Vision is to be the leading producer and seller of CO2-aware energy

In the spirit of our vision, we research, develop, produce and invest to be able to provide our customers with CO2-aware energy while creating positive societal impact

Our operations are strengthened by strategic long- term partnerships in various areas

TRANSITIONING OUR

VALUE CHAIN

…to produce and sell

to a more sustainable one…

CO-AWARE

ENERGY

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SCA - Svenska Cellulosa AB published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 09:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 18 193 M 2 088 M 2 088 M
Net income 2021 4 857 M 558 M 558 M
Net Debt 2021 9 252 M 1 062 M 1 062 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
Yield 2021 1,77%
Capitalization 96 220 M 11 080 M 11 045 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,80x
EV / Sales 2022 6,07x
Nbr of Employees 3 369
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA
Duration : Period :
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 137,10 SEK
Average target price 151,29 SEK
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulf Örjan Larsson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Toby James Lawton Chief Financial Officer
Pär Boman Chairman
Barbara Rose Milian Thoralfsson Independent Director
Bert Åke Stefan Nordberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-4.33%11 080
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ4.86%20 002
STORA ENSO OYJ-2.33%14 222
SUZANO S.A.-10.13%13 372
SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED56.02%8 345
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)2.90%7 614