Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget : 2021-09-20 Presentation SCA - St1 Download

SCA and St1 enter joint venture to produce and develop liquid biofuels
September 20
Today's participants
|
Particitant
|
Company
|
Role
|
Henrikki Talvitie
|
St1
|
CEO
|
Timo Huhtisaari
|
St1
|
Sustainability Director
|
Mikael Källgren
|
SCA
|
President Renewable Energy
|
Toby Lawton
|
SCA
|
CFO
|
|
|
2
St1 solving global energy challenges
St1 Vision is to be the leading producer and seller of CO2-aware energy
In the spirit of our vision, we research, develop, produce and invest to be able to provide our customers with CO2-aware energy while creating positive societal impact
Our operations are strengthened by strategic long- term partnerships in various areas
TRANSITIONING OUR
|
VALUE CHAIN
|
…to produce and sell
|
to a more sustainable one…
|
CO₂-AWARE
|
|
|
ENERGY
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
