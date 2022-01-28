Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCA B   SE0000112724

SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA

(SCA B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/28 03:02:10 am
169.85 SEK   +4.56%
02:46aSVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET : 2021 Q4 Presentation EN Ladda ner
PU
02:01aYear-end Report 2021
AQ
01/25SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET : Revival premiere for Tilbury terminal
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget : 2021 Q4 Presentation EN Ladda ner

01/28/2022 | 02:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

January 28, 2022

Best result ever

  • Exit publication paper
  • Strong market and high prices
  • Good production and stable cost base

EBITDA increased 105% vs 2020

  • Higher selling prices
  • Stable cost base
  • Negative currency effects

Sales increased 2% vs 2020

  • Price/mix 28%, volume 1%
  • Exit publication paper -15%, divestment Wood Supply UK -9%, currency -3%

Increased forest land values

Investment projects on time and on budget

Note: Excluding effect of one-off items related to discontinuation of publication paper in 2020.

EBITDA (SEKm) and EBITDA margin

105%

9,109

48%

5,252

5,319

4,440

3,300

3,781

3,385

3,648

28%

27%

23%

22%

22%

24%

21%

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

3

EBITDA (SEKm)

Industrial ROCE 1

9,109

33%

(4,440)

(5%)

EBITDA margin

Net debt/EBITDA

48%

0.9x

(24%)

(1.7x)

Note: Excluding effect of one-off items related to discontinuation of publication paper in 2020. Figures in brackets refer to 2020.

1. ROCE for the industrial segments; Wood, Pulp and Paper.

Proposed dividend (SEK)

2.25 + 1.00

ordinaryextra

(2.00)(0.00)

EPS (SEK)

8.69

(3.19)

4

EBITDA (SEKm) Industrial ROCE 1 EBITDA (SEKm) and EBITDA margin

2,806

40%

+104%

2,684

2,806

2,260

59%

53%

47%

EBITDA margin

Net debt/EBITDA

1,377 1,359

59%

0.9x

24%

24%

33%

1,055

1,030

1,001

1,032

30%

21%

21%

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

Q2 '20

Q3 '20

Q4 '20

Q1 '21

Q2 '21

Q3 '21

Q4 '21

1. Q4 2021

5

Note: EBITDA excluding effects from changed accounting method for valuation of forest assets in Q4 2019 and effect of one-off items related to discontinuation of publication paper in Q3 2020 and Q4 2020.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SCA - Svenska Cellulosa AB published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 07:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA
02:46aSVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET : 2021 Q4 Presentation EN Ladda ner
PU
02:01aYear-end Report 2021
AQ
01/25SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET : Revival premiere for Tilbury terminal
PU
01/11SCA's Christmas gifts to Cancer Research Foundation, vaccine and support to the youth y..
AQ
01/10SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET : Record-breaking year for NorrPlant
PU
2021INVITATION TO SCA'S Q4 2021 PRESS CO : 00 cet
AQ
2021SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET : Major discovery of angel's hair lichen on SCA land
PU
2021SCA to increase NBSK price
AQ
2021SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET : New issue of New Ways
PU
2021SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET : Large gathering in Njurundakusten Conservation Park
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 18 969 M 2 023 M 2 023 M
Net income 2021 5 587 M 596 M 596 M
Net Debt 2021 8 405 M 897 M 897 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
Yield 2021 1,52%
Capitalization 114 B 12 193 M 12 182 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,46x
EV / Sales 2022 6,62x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float -
Chart SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA
Duration : Period :
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 162,45 SEK
Average target price 162,75 SEK
Spread / Average Target 0,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulf Örjan Larsson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Toby James Lawton Chief Financial Officer
Pär Boman Chairman
Barbara Rose Milian Thoralfsson Independent Director
Bert Åke Stefan Nordberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA1.06%12 193
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-1.55%19 591
STORA ENSO OYJ4.46%14 875
SUZANO S.A.-2.53%14 553
SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-9.03%8 121
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)6.67%8 043