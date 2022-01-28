Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget : 2021 Q4 Presentation EN Ladda ner
January 28, 2022
Best result ever
Exit publication paper
Strong market and high prices
Good production and stable cost base
EBITDA increased 105% vs 2020
Higher selling prices
Stable cost base
Negative currency effects
Sales increased 2% vs 2020
Price/mix 28%, volume 1%
Exit publication paper -15%, divestment Wood Supply UK -9%, currency -3%
Increased forest land values
Investment projects on time and on budget
Note: Excluding effect of one-off items related to discontinuation of publication paper in 2020.
EBITDA (SEKm) and EBITDA margin
105%
9,109
48%
5,252
5,319
4,440
3,300
3,781
3,385
3,648
28%
27%
23%
22%
22%
24%
21%
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
3
EBITDA (SEKm)
Industrial ROCE 1
9,109
33%
(4,440)
(5%)
EBITDA margin
Net debt/EBITDA
48%
0.9x
(24%)
(1.7x)
Note: Excluding effect of one-off items related to discontinuation of publication paper in 2020. Figures in brackets refer to 2020.
1. ROCE for the industrial segments; Wood, Pulp and Paper.
Proposed dividend (SEK)
2.25 + 1.00
ordinaryextra
(2.00)(0.00)
EPS (SEK)
8.69
(3.19)
4
EBITDA (SEKm) Industrial ROCE1 EBITDA (SEKm) and EBITDA margin
2,806
40%
+104%
2,684
2,806
2,260
59%
53%
47%
EBITDA margin
Net debt/EBITDA
1,377 1,359
59%
0.9x
24%
24%
33%
1,055
1,030
1,001
1,032
30%
21%
21%
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Q2 '20
Q3 '20
Q4 '20
Q1 '21
Q2 '21
Q3 '21
Q4 '21
1. Q4 2021
5
Note: EBITDA excluding effects from changed accounting method for valuation of forest assets in Q4 2019 and effect of one-off items related to discontinuation of publication paper in Q3 2020 and Q4 2020.
