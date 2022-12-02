Advanced search
    SCA B   SE0000112724

SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA

(SCA B)
2022-12-02
142.05 SEK   +0.07%
08:04aSvenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget : Industries in collaboration for a more sustainable future
PU
11/25Svenska Cellulosa Seeks Acquisitions
CI
11/25Transcript : Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget : Industries in collaboration for a more sustainable future

12/02/2022 | 08:04am EST
The green chemical company Sekab and SCA have worked together with RISE and RISE Processum in the Lignosize project with the idea of replacing today's fossil-based hydrophobing agents in the production of paper. By refining the renewable raw material lignin, the use of fossil chemicals in paper production will be reduced.

Hydrophobic agents can be used to protect paper against moisture, and are an important component for various products. The Lignosize project is a clear example of how important it is that different industries cooperate in order for us to reach a more sustainable future. In the project, Sekab and SCA have collaborated to develop a green chemical for the production of paper. Lignosize is a new material that uses the bio-based raw material lignin to reduce the use of fossil chemicals in paper production.

"The collaboration with SCA and RISE Processum to develop a process for manufacturing a new sustainable product is completely in line with Sekab's objective to help our partners and customers phase out unsustainable products," says Erik Thalén, Project Manager at Sekab.

The project has developed the manufacturing process on a laboratory and pilot scale, which is now being taken forward for production on a demonstration scale. The chemical manufacturing process is designed and built by Sekab in their existing factory. The demonstration plant will be used partly as a tool for process development, partly to produce sufficient quantities to be evaluated on a full scale at SCA's paper mill.

"SCA has always had sustainability in focus and this is a concrete collaborative project where we work together for continued sustainable development," says Anders Johansson, head of Fiber and Biomass Technology at the SCA R&D Centre.

Published 12/2/2022

Disclaimer

SCA - Svenska Cellulosa AB published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 13:03:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
