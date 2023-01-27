Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget : Presentation Q4 2022
Best result ever
Strong demand and high prices
Good cost control and high degree of self sufficiency
Strong operating cash flow financing strategic investments
Kraftliner expansion in Obbola, CTMP expansion at Ortviken and Bollsta grading mill up and running
Growth in renewable energy - new segment 1
st of Jan 2023
Investment in own wind power, Markbygden
Ongoing investment in biofuels
Increased forest land values
EBITDA increased 12% vs 2021
Sales increased 10% vs 2021
EBITDA (SEKm) and EBITDA margin
12%
10,194
9,109
5,252
5,319
48%
49%
4,440
3,648
28% 27%
24%
22%
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Note: Excluding effect of one-off items related to discontinuation of publication paper in 2020.
3
EBITDA (SEKm)
Industrial ROCE
1
10,194
40%
(9,109)
(33%)
EBITDA margin
Net debt/EBITDA
49%
1.0x
(48%)
(0.9x)
Proposed dividend (SEK)
2.50
Ordinary Extra
(2.25) (1.00)
EPS (SEK)
9.61
(8.46)
Note: Figures in brackets refer to 2021.
4
1. ROCE for the industrial segments; Wood, Pulp and Paper.
EBITDA (SEKm)
Industrial ROCE
1
1,981
24%
EBITDA margin
Net debt/EBITDA
41%
1.0x
1. LTM
Note: EBITDA excluding effect of one-off items related to discontinuation of publication paper in Q4 2020.
EBITDA (SEKm) and EBITDA margin
-29%
3,121
2,684
2,806
2,608
2,484
2,260
1,981
59%
1,377
1,359
53%
52%
53%
50%
47%
41%
Q4 '20
Q1 '21
Q2 '21
Q3 '21
Q4 '21
Q1'22
Q2'22
Q3'22
Q4'22
5
