  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCA B   SE0000112724

SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA

(SCA B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29:42 2023-01-26 am EST
146.50 SEK   +1.03%
02:25aSvenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget : Interim Report Q4 2022
PU
02:11aFinancial reporting regarding SCA's new reporting segments
AQ
02:01aYear-end Report for SCA 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget : Presentation Q4 2022

01/27/2023 | 02:35am EST
January 27, 2023

Best result ever

  • Strong demand and high prices
  • Good cost control and high degree of self sufficiency
  • Strong operating cash flow financing strategic investments

Kraftliner expansion in Obbola, CTMP expansion at Ortviken and Bollsta grading mill up and running

Growth in renewable energy - new segment 1st of Jan 2023

  • Investment in own wind power, Markbygden
  • Ongoing investment in biofuels

Increased forest land values

EBITDA increased 12% vs 2021

Sales increased 10% vs 2021

EBITDA (SEKm) and EBITDA margin

12%

10,194

9,109

5,252

5,319

48%

49%

4,440

3,648

28% 27% 24%

22%

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Note: Excluding effect of one-off items related to discontinuation of publication paper in 2020.

3

EBITDA (SEKm)

Industrial ROCE 1

10,194

40%

(9,109)

(33%)

EBITDA margin

Net debt/EBITDA

49%

1.0x

(48%)

(0.9x)

Proposed dividend (SEK)

2.50

Ordinary Extra

(2.25) (1.00)

EPS (SEK)

9.61

(8.46)

Note: Figures in brackets refer to 2021.

4

1. ROCE for the industrial segments; Wood, Pulp and Paper.

EBITDA (SEKm)

Industrial ROCE 1

1,981

24%

EBITDA margin

Net debt/EBITDA

41%

1.0x

1. LTM

Note: EBITDA excluding effect of one-off items related to discontinuation of publication paper in Q4 2020.

EBITDA (SEKm) and EBITDA margin

-29%

3,121

2,684

2,806

2,608

2,484

2,260

1,981

59%

1,377

1,359

53%

52%

53%

50%

47%

41%

30%

33%

Q4 '20

Q1 '21

Q2 '21

Q3 '21

Q4 '21

Q1'22

Q2'22

Q3'22

Q4'22

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SCA - Svenska Cellulosa AB published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 07:34:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 20 245 M 1 966 M 1 966 M
Net income 2022 6 910 M 671 M 671 M
Net Debt 2022 8 828 M 857 M 857 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 2,12%
Capitalization 103 B 9 997 M 9 997 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,52x
EV / Sales 2023 5,76x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA
Duration : Period :
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 146,50 SEK
Average target price 165,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulf Örjan Larsson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andreas Ewertz Chief Financial Officer
Pär Boman Chairman
Barbara Rose Milian Thoralfsson Independent Non-Executive Director
Annemarie Gardshol Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA11.03%9 997
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-4.04%19 472
STORA ENSO OYJ5.32%12 089
SUZANO S.A.-3.17%12 049
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)3.67%6 812
EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.1.00%4 363