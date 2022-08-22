Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget : SCA awarded EcoVadis' top sustainability accolade

SCA's sustainability efforts have been recognised with EcoVadis' most prestigious rating - putting it among the top 1 percent of the 90,000 rated companies. Hans Djurberg, Head of Sustainability at SCA, sees this as fitting recognition of the company's overall approach to sustainability.

"This award is testimony to SCA's systematic sustainability work and is of course very gratifying for us; it is also positive for our customers' ability to compare and evaluate sustainability performance," says Djurberg.

EcoVadis is a world-leading and trusted actor in evaluating companies and supply chains against sustainability criteria. At present, the organisation's evaluation tool includes more than 90,000 companies in 200 sectors in 160 countries.

After evaluating SCA's sustainability initiatives in the areas of environment, working environment and human rights, ethics and supplier control, EcoVadis has announced that SCA qualifies for the Sustainability Platinum Medal and Certificate. This is the best possible rating that can be achieved in the survey.

"Sustainability is a key factor for the business sector and has become increasingly relevant for customers, suppliers and other stakeholders. When evaluating value chains that include several actors, each actor's sustainability performance impacts the whole; and for us it's important to contribute positively to the value chains in which we ourselves participate," says Djurberg.

Djurberg emphasizes SCA's systematic approach to sustainability and how it is continuously updated and improved.

"We're proud to win this award, but we can't be complacent. We will become even better, and it is important to constantly be aware that this is a long-term journey where new challenges, circumstances and technologies mean that sustainability efforts need to continually evolve," says Djurberg.

Peter Eriksson, sustainability specialist at SCA Logistics, has been responsible for the evaluation work at SCA and would like to underline that the certification system also creates benefits in daily operations.

"We and others will have greater transparency and greater scope to assess and compare suppliers uniformly , for example. This will be an effective way to maintain consistency or having to reinvent the wheel every time you have to select a supplier," explains Eriksson.

Photo: Michael Engman

Published 8/22/2022