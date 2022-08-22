Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCA B   SE0000112724

SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA

(SCA B)
  Report
2022-08-22
159.03 SEK   -1.68%
09:46aSVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET : SCA awarded EcoVadis' top sustainability accolade
PU
07/22TRANSCRIPT : Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 22, 2022
CI
07/22SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET : 2022 Q2 Presentation EN Download
PU
Summary 
Summary

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget : SCA awarded EcoVadis' top sustainability accolade

08/22/2022 | 09:46am EDT
SCA's sustainability efforts have been recognised with EcoVadis' most prestigious rating - putting it among the top 1 percent of the 90,000 rated companies. Hans Djurberg, Head of Sustainability at SCA, sees this as fitting recognition of the company's overall approach to sustainability.

"This award is testimony to SCA's systematic sustainability work and is of course very gratifying for us; it is also positive for our customers' ability to compare and evaluate sustainability performance," says Djurberg.

EcoVadis is a world-leading and trusted actor in evaluating companies and supply chains against sustainability criteria. At present, the organisation's evaluation tool includes more than 90,000 companies in 200 sectors in 160 countries.

After evaluating SCA's sustainability initiatives in the areas of environment, working environment and human rights, ethics and supplier control, EcoVadis has announced that SCA qualifies for the Sustainability Platinum Medal and Certificate. This is the best possible rating that can be achieved in the survey.

"Sustainability is a key factor for the business sector and has become increasingly relevant for customers, suppliers and other stakeholders. When evaluating value chains that include several actors, each actor's sustainability performance impacts the whole; and for us it's important to contribute positively to the value chains in which we ourselves participate," says Djurberg.

Djurberg emphasizes SCA's systematic approach to sustainability and how it is continuously updated and improved.

"We're proud to win this award, but we can't be complacent. We will become even better, and it is important to constantly be aware that this is a long-term journey where new challenges, circumstances and technologies mean that sustainability efforts need to continually evolve," says Djurberg.

Peter Eriksson, sustainability specialist at SCA Logistics, has been responsible for the evaluation work at SCA and would like to underline that the certification system also creates benefits in daily operations.

"We and others will have greater transparency and greater scope to assess and compare suppliers uniformly , for example. This will be an effective way to maintain consistency or having to reinvent the wheel every time you have to select a supplier," explains Eriksson.

Photo: Michael Engman

Published 8/22/2022

Disclaimer

SCA - Svenska Cellulosa AB published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 13:45:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 20 287 M 1 916 M 1 916 M
Net income 2022 7 024 M 663 M 663 M
Net Debt 2022 8 539 M 806 M 806 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 1,85%
Capitalization 114 B 10 772 M 10 772 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,04x
EV / Sales 2023 6,18x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 94,0%
Managers and Directors
Ulf Örjan Larsson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andreas Ewertz Chief Financial Officer
Pär Boman Chairman
Barbara Rose Milian Thoralfsson Independent Non-Executive Director
Annemarie Gardshol Independent Director
