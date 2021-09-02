Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget : SCA to increase kraftliner prices by  50 per tonne

SCA increases prices on brown and white kraftliner by € 50 per tonne in Europe. The new prices are valid from October 1, 2021.
' We expect the kraftliner market to continue to be tight due to strong demand for transport packaging and lack of availability of supply.', says Mikael Frölander, VP Sales & Marketing Containerboard.
Published 9/2/2021
