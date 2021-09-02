Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget : SCA to increase kraftliner prices by  50 per tonne

SCA increases prices on brown and white kraftliner by € 50 per tonne in Europe. The new prices are valid from October 1, 2021.

Pressrelease:

' We expect the kraftliner market to continue to be tight due to strong demand for transport packaging and lack of availability of supply.', says Mikael Frölander, VP Sales & Marketing Containerboard.

For further information, please contact: Anders Edholm, Senior Vice President Group Communications, tel +46 60 19 32 12 Mikael Frölander, Vice President Sales & Marketing Containerboard, +46 70 616 81 10

Attached file: SCA increases kraftliner prices by € 50 per tonne 210902

Published 9/2/2021