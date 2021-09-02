Log in
    SCA B   SE0000112724

SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA

(SCA B)
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget : SCA to increase kraftliner prices by  50 per tonne

09/02/2021
SCA increases prices on brown and white kraftliner by € 50 per tonne in Europe. The new prices are valid from October 1, 2021.

Pressrelease:

' We expect the kraftliner market to continue to be tight due to strong demand for transport packaging and lack of availability of supply.', says Mikael Frölander, VP Sales & Marketing Containerboard.

For further information, please contact: Anders Edholm, Senior Vice President Group Communications, tel +46 60 19 32 12 Mikael Frölander, Vice President Sales & Marketing Containerboard, +46 70 616 81 10

Attached file: SCA increases kraftliner prices by € 50 per tonne 210902

Published 9/2/2021

Disclaimer

SCA - Svenska Cellulosa AB published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 06:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 18 237 M 2 116 M 2 116 M
Net income 2021 4 898 M 568 M 568 M
Net Debt 2021 9 210 M 1 069 M 1 069 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,0x
Yield 2021 1,60%
Capitalization 108 B 12 511 M 12 494 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,41x
EV / Sales 2022 6,67x
Nbr of Employees 3 369
Free-Float 94,0%
Managers and Directors
Ulf Örjan Larsson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Toby James Lawton Chief Financial Officer
Pär Boman Chairman
Barbara Rose Milian Thoralfsson Independent Director
Bert Åke Stefan Nordberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA6.87%12 511
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ13.26%21 815
SUZANO S.A.4.54%15 962
STORA ENSO OYJ5.02%15 612
SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED66.87%9 201
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)11.03%8 363