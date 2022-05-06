Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCA B   SE0000112724

SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA

(SCA B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/06 11:29:45 am EDT
179.20 SEK   -2.79%
01:10pSVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET : Tall oil from the forest to become fossil-free biofuel for domestic aviation
PU
05/05SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET : Pine oil from the forest to become fossil-free biofuel for domestic aviation
PU
04/29TRANSCRIPT : Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 29, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget : Tall oil from the forest to become fossil-free biofuel for domestic aviation

05/06/2022 | 01:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A biorefinery jointly owned by SCA and Finland's St1 is scheduled to start production in 2023.

"The forestry industry is key to a successful transition from today's fossil-based economy to a future bioeconomy. As a major forest owner, with associated industries, it is natural for us to take a more active role in the development of the fuels of the future. This broadens our business and establishes SCA as a player in biofuels processing," says Mikael Källgren, President Renewable Energy at SCA.

SCA and St1 have previously entered into a partnership with the aim of investing in large-scale production of biofuels at a new facility in conjunction with St1's existing operations in Gothenburg. Under the auspices of this project, around SEK 2.5 billion has been invested in a new biorefinery with the capacity to produce 200,000 tonnes of liquid biofuel.

The new plant is expected to be operational in 2023 and will produce renewable diesel (HVO) and fossil-free aviation fuel, among other things.

"We'll now be able to work further along the value chain with our own pine oil, which is a residual product from the production of sulphate pulp at several of our factories. This allows us to create more benefits from a larger proportion of our renewable bio-raw materials from the forest," says Källgren.

Källgren believes that the global sustainability trend and increased focus on sustainability suggest that the market for biofuels will grow.

"Society as a whole is in a formative stage in which we have begun to phase out fossil fuels and the pressure to achieve more sustainable transport is increasing. Naturally, this affects demand for biofuels and opportunities for private motorists, road-freight, and the entire aviation sector to move away from fossil fuels," says Källgren.

Aviation's new fuel - tall oil

Production will start at a biorefinery that SCA and St1 jointly own in 2023, where tall oil from the forest will become fossil-free biofuel for domestic aviation. The partnership between SCA and St1 aims to produce biofuels at scale. The forestry industry is key to a successful transition from today's fossil-based economy to a future bioeconomy.

Published 5/5/2022

Disclaimer

SCA - Svenska Cellulosa AB published this content on 05 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2022 17:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA
01:10pSVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET : Tall oil from the forest to become fossil-free biofuel fo..
PU
05/05SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET : Pine oil from the forest to become fossil-free biofuel fo..
PU
04/29TRANSCRIPT : Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 29, 2022
CI
04/29SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET : 2022 Q1 Presentation EN Download
PU
04/29Interim Report Q1 2022
AQ
04/29SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA : 1st quarter results
CO
04/28Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended..
CI
04/13SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET : SCA tests alternative harvesting method to retain the fee..
PU
04/13SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET : SCA tests alternative harvesting method
PU
04/05SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET : Svensk skogsnäring utvecklar fraSwedish forest industry d..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 20 551 M 2 063 M 2 063 M
Net income 2022 7 436 M 747 M 747 M
Net Debt 2022 7 775 M 781 M 781 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,4x
Yield 2022 1,56%
Capitalization 129 B 12 995 M 12 995 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,68x
EV / Sales 2023 6,92x
Nbr of Employees 3 401
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA
Duration : Period :
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 184,35 SEK
Average target price 189,43 SEK
Spread / Average Target 2,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulf Örjan Larsson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Toby James Lawton Chief Financial Officer
Pär Boman Chairman
Barbara Rose Milian Thoralfsson Independent Director
Annemarie Gardshol Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA14.68%12 995
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-3.77%18 041
STORA ENSO OYJ11.74%15 046
SUZANO S.A.-12.24%14 124
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)26.02%8 933
SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-24.91%6 806