  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Svenska Handelsbanken AB
  News
  Summary
    SHB A   SE0007100599

SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB

(SHB A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:40 2022-11-01 am EDT
103.43 SEK   +0.75%
10/31TOP NEWS: UK mortgage approvals fall in September as rates spike
AN
10/21Svenska Handelsbanken : Net-Zero Banking Alliance target setting
PU
10/21Svenska Handelsbanken : Handelsbanken Net-Zero Transition Plan
PU
CORRECT (Oct 31): UK September mortgage approvals fall as rates spike

11/01/2022 | 07:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Correcting name of Handelsbanken analyst.)

(Alliance News) - UK mortgage approvals slowed substantially in September, figures from the Bank of England showed on Monday.

Approvals for house purchases, an indicator of future borrowing, fell to 66,789 last month from 74,000 in August.

Daniel Mahoney, UK economist at Handelsbanken, said: "The drop in mortgage approvals is no surprise: we already knew that new buyer enquires fell in September and a typical two-year fixed-rate mortgage in October has reached around the 6% mark.

"A recent fall in interest rate expectations could ease rates somewhat in the future, but nonetheless it seems likely that rising interest rates could prompt a fall in nominal UK house price growth in the coming 12 to 18 months."

The 'effective' interest rate – the actual interest rate paid – on newly drawn mortgages increased by 29 basis points to 2.84% in September.

Net borrowing of mortgage debt remained at GBP6.06 billion in September, unchanged from the previous month, the Bank of England said.

Consumers borrowed an additional GBP740 million in consumer credit, below the additional GBP1.2 billion borrowed in August. This was entirely driven by "lower credit card borrowing", the central bank noted, with just of GBP100 million borrowed in September against GBP700 million in August.

Households deposited an additional GBP8.1 billion with banks and building societies in September, compared to GBP3.2 billion in August. This was the biggest increase of household deposits since June 2021.

Mahoney said these figures suggest that many consumers are "increasing their savings in anticipation of growing costs associated with inflation and mortgage rates."

By Chris Dorrell; chrisdorrell@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 48 851 M 4 427 M 4 427 M
Net income 2022 20 541 M 1 861 M 1 861 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,87x
Yield 2022 7,51%
Capitalization 204 B 18 475 M 18 475 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 10 880
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
Duration : Period :
Svenska Handelsbanken AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 102,65 SEK
Average target price 117,37 SEK
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carina Åkerström Corporate Officer
Carl Cederschiöld Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Pär Boman Chairman
Katarina Berner Frösdal Chief Operating Officer
Monika Bergström Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB4.89%18 475
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.38%369 231
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.99%289 128
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.18%190 926
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.15%174 552
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-19.07%134 738