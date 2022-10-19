Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Svenska Handelsbanken AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHB A   SE0007100599

SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB

(SHB A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:32 2022-10-19 am EDT
103.88 SEK   +6.82%
05:09aEuropean shares reverse gains as investors focus on inflation
RE
04:06aHandelsbanken posts record profit as interest income climbs
RE
03:41aEuropean shares inch higher as ASML's results lift chip stocks
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

European shares reverse gains as investors focus on inflation

10/19/2022 | 05:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

STOXX 600 reverses early gains

*

UK inflation hits 10.1% in September

*

ASML posts upbeat earnings

Oct 19 (Reuters) - European shares reversed early gains on Wednesday, as investors fretted about runaway inflation and aggressive monetary policy tightening, even as upbeat corporate earnings soothed some fears about a recession.

The region-wide STOXX 600 index was down 0.5%, snapping a rally this week that was mainly driven by hopes of a better-than-expected earnings season and the UK's fiscal policy reversal.

Data showed UK inflation hit 10.1% in September, matching the 40-year high touched in July, and putting more pressure on the Bank of England to step up interest rate hikes to rein in surging prices.

Inflation in the eurozone reached 10% last month, as the region grapples with soaring energy prices that have raised the risks of a recession this winter.

Most sectors on the STOXX 600 were in negative territory, with real estate and mining stocks leading the losses, while the technology sector was boosted by strong results from ASML Holding NV.

Chip equipment maker ASML reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales and profit and said it did not expect a large impact from U.S. sanctions on China. Its shares were up 5.3% and among the top gainers on the index.

Just Eat Takeaway.com rose 0.4% after Europe's largest meal delivery company said it made an underlying quarterly profit earlier than expected.

"Earnings numbers (are) all good but global inflation, macro events are going to take precedent," said Michael Baker, head of online services at Oval Money. "The only way to combat inflation is to aggressively hike rates and so what the market is expecting now is a lot more aggression from central banks."

Among other single stocks, Handelsbanken rose 4.6% after the Swedish bank reported record operating earnings, helped by a jump in interest income.

Nestle raised its full-year sales outlook, but the company's CEO raised concerns about the "challenging economic environment" affecting consumers' purchasing power. Shares of the world's largest packaged food company were down 0.1%.

Sartorius dropped 13.9% after the German lab equipment maker said it expected 2022 revenue to reach the lower half of its outlook. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASML HOLDING N.V. 5.34% 433.15 Real-time Quote.-42.89%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. -0.03% 15.362 Real-time Quote.-68.33%
NESTLÉ S.A. -0.24% 107.94 Delayed Quote.-15.43%
OVAL CORPORATION -0.92% 430 Delayed Quote.71.54%
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH -14.13% 300.1 Real-time Quote.-27.82%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) -0.51% 920.74 Delayed Quote.-16.39%
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB 4.48% 103.7 Delayed Quote.-0.63%
All news about SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
05:09aEuropean shares reverse gains as investors focus on inflation
RE
04:06aHandelsbanken posts record profit as interest income climbs
RE
03:41aEuropean shares inch higher as ASML's results lift chip stocks
RE
10/18Handelsbanken 3Q Net Profit Beat Forecasts on Higher Net Interest Income
DJ
10/11Danish Competition Watchdog Clears Jyske Bank's Purchase of Handelsbanken's Local Opera..
MT
10/05Handelsbanken's interim report for January - September 2022 will be presented Wednesday..
AQ
09/30The Swedish FSA's Capital Joint Assessment 2022 (SREP)
AQ
09/30Mycronic Extends $89 Million Credit Facility Deal to 2026
MT
09/28Europe's safest bank
AQ
09/27DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 47 592 M 4 272 M 4 272 M
Net income 2022 19 630 M 1 762 M 1 762 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,85x
Yield 2022 7,08%
Capitalization 193 B 17 327 M 17 327 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 10 767
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
Duration : Period :
Svenska Handelsbanken AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 97,24 SEK
Average target price 111,16 SEK
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carina Åkerström Corporate Officer
Carl Cederschiöld Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Pär Boman Chairman
Katarina Berner Frösdal Chief Operating Officer
Monika Bergström Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB-0.63%17 327
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.83%348 581
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.43%279 893
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.59%203 439
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.90%169 542
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.59%143 617