Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Svenska Handelsbanken AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHB A   SE0007100599

SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB

(SHB A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Handelsbanken Liv achieves goal of excluding fossil fuels ahead of schedule

10/29/2021 | 07:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2021-10-29
Handelsbanken Liv achieves goal of excluding fossil fuels ahead of schedule

Handelsbanken Liv heeds the call for tougher climate action ahead of the COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. Handelsbanken Liv's goal is to minimise its climate impact in line with the Paris Agreement, and to achieve net zero emissions of greenhouse gases as soon as possible, and by 2040 at the latest. One of the sub-goals is to offer a range of funds that excludes fossil fuels.

In August, the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published its latest climate report, which firmly establishes a clear link between emissions of greenhouse gases caused by humans and the increase in the average global temperature. The report highlights the gravity of the situation and makes clear that we will experience major climate changes, as well as emphasising that if the current trend continues, the goal of the Paris Agreement - limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees - could be impossible to achieve within 10-20 years.

"Handelsbanken Liv aims to see capital making a contribution to a better future - for coming generations and for our planet. For several years now, we have worked actively to influence fund managers to exclude investments in fossil fuels, and to restructure their investments. We are now excluding all remaining mutual funds that do not comply with our enhanced sustainability criteria," says Martin Björgell, Product Manager at Handelsbanken Liv.

By December, the capital invested in the BlackRock World Gold Fund, and in the Fidelity Asian Special Solutions Fond, will be transferred to replacement funds with better sustainability criteria.

"The gold and commodity sectors are characterised by high carbon dioxide emissions and contaminants linked to mining activities. We want to create conditions for better pensions, in terms of both return and sustainability. In order to minimise the rise in temperature, emissions must be massively reduced, and quickly. This is crucial for the environment and for biodiversity as well," says Marie Hamre, Product Specialist, Investments, Handelsbanken Liv.

Additional climate-related financial disclosures:

During October 2021, Handelsbanken Liv further strengthened its sustainability criteria for selecting and evaluating mutual funds and fund management companies. Between 2018 and 2020, the climate footprint, measured in terms of carbon dioxide intensity weighted average (CO2e/SEK m), decreased by 35 per cent. During 2020, the exposure to climate-relevant sectors in the equity portfolio was also reduced from 5.8 per cent to 4.1 per cent.

Mutual fund events for Handelsbanken Liv's range of funds for unit-linked insurance:

Listed below are the mutual funds that have been, or will be, excluded from Handelsbanken Liv's range of funds. Also listed are the replacement funds to which the capital has been, or will be, transferred.

Excluded mutual funds 2021 Replacement fund Sustainability profile
Fidelity Asian Special Situations Fund Handelsbanken Asien Tema Promote sustainability (art. 8)
BlackRock World Gold Fund Handelsbanken Korträntefond SEK Promote sustainability (art. 8)
Lynx Dynamics JP Morgan Global Macro Sustainable Promote sustainability (art. 8)
JP Morgan Systematic Alpha JP Morgan Global Macro Sustainable Promote sustainability (art. 8)
Skagen Kontiki Handelsbanken Tillväxtmarknad Tema Promote sustainability (art. 8)
Skagen Global Öhman Global Hållbar Promote sustainability (art. 8)

During the year, Handelsbanken Fonder has also implemented changes which further strengthen the focus on sustainability in the range of funds for unit-linked insurance offered by Handelsbanken Liv.

Mutual fund Event Sustainability profile
Handelsbanken Tillväxtmarknad Tema Nordic Swan Ecolabelled Promote sustainability (art. 8)
Handelsbanken Global Tema Nordic Swan Ecolabelled Promote sustainability (art. 8)
Handelsbanken Global Momentum Added to the range Promote sustainability (art. 8)
Handelsbanken Norge Tema Sustainability adaptation measures Promote sustainability (art. 8)

About risk
A fund's historical return is no guarantee for future returns. The money you have saved can both increase and decrease in value, and it is not certain that you will get back all the capital you have invested. A complete information brochure containing fund rules, fact sheets and performance is available at www.handelsbanken.se/fonder.

Pressmeddelande i pdf.

Stäng

Disclaimer

Svenska Handelsbanken AB published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 11:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
07:41aHandelsbanken Liv achieves goal of excluding fossil fuels ahead of schedule
PU
12:32aSynsam Prices Nasdaq Stockholm IPO With $881 Million Valuation
MT
10/26WAGA ENERGY : Waga Energy annonce le très large succès de son introduction en bourse sur l..
DJ
10/26WAGA ENERGY : Waga Energy announces the resounding success of its IPO on the Euronext regu..
DJ
10/25AB VOLVO : Volvo Cars gives itself $18 bln price tag as cuts IPO size
RE
10/22SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB : Spin off
FA
10/21SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting in Handelsbanken o..
AQ
10/21Nordea starts share buybacks as recovery lifts Nordic banks
RE
10/20GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Kering, Netflix, Roche, United Airlines, Xiaomi...
10/20STOXX EUROPE 600 : Handelsbanken Sees Higher Investment Costs In Coming Quarters, Says CEO
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 46 311 M 5 426 M 5 426 M
Net income 2021 18 826 M 2 206 M 2 206 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 6,77%
Capitalization 196 B 22 988 M 23 007 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,24x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,22x
Nbr of Employees 12 198
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
Duration : Period :
Svenska Handelsbanken AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 99,00 SEK
Average target price 110,49 SEK
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carina Åkerström President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl Cederschiöld Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Pär Boman Chairman
Katarina Berner Frösdal Chief Operating Officer
Maria Tornell Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB19.85%22 988
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.08%495 988
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION57.64%393 767
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.51%244 972
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.37%214 568
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY70.18%200 046