Jyske Bank agrees to buy Handelsbanken's Danish business

COPENHAGEN, June 20 (Reuters) - Danish lender Jyske Bank has agreed to buy the Danish operation of Sweden's Handelsbanken, the two banks said on Monday.

Last October, Sweden's Handelsbanken said it would exit Denmark and Finland as it saw little chance to grow without making major investments in those markets.

"The acquisition of Handelsbanken Denmark is an attractive opportunity to strengthen our market position and long term competitiveness," Jyske Bank's Chief Executive Anders Dam said in a statement. ($1 = 7.0657 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)