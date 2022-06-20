Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Svenska Handelsbanken AB
  News
  Summary
    SHB A   SE0007100599

SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB

(SHB A)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:23 2022-06-17 am EDT
89.68 SEK   -0.80%
02:10aJyske Bank agrees to buy Handelsbanken's Danish business
RE
02:04aJyske Bank agrees to buy Handelsbanken's Danish business
RE
02:01aHandelsbanken sells its operations in Denmark
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Jyske Bank agrees to buy Handelsbanken's Danish business

06/20/2022 | 02:10am EDT
COPENHAGEN, June 20 (Reuters) - Danish lender Jyske Bank has agreed to buy the Danish operation of Sweden's Handelsbanken, the two banks said on Monday.

Last October, Sweden's Handelsbanken said it would exit Denmark and Finland as it saw little chance to grow without making major investments in those markets.

"The acquisition of Handelsbanken Denmark is an attractive opportunity to strengthen our market position and long term competitiveness," Jyske Bank's Chief Executive Anders Dam said in a statement. ($1 = 7.0657 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change Last 1st jan.
JYSKE BANK A/S -1.04% 323.3 -4.07%
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB -0.80% 89.68 -8.36%
Financials
Sales 2022 46 957 M 4 604 M 4 604 M
Net income 2022 19 421 M 1 904 M 1 904 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,04x
Yield 2022 6,87%
Capitalization 178 B 17 463 M 17 463 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,65x
Nbr of Employees 10 754
Free-Float 85,6%
