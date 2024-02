Svenska Handelsbanken AB is one of the leading Scandinavian banking groups. Income breaks down by activity as follows: - commercial banking (93.8%); - investment and market banking (4.4%): financial engineering, activities on the interest, exchange, and stock markets, securities brokerage, etc. The group also develops asset management activity; - other (1.8%). At the end of 2022, the group managed SEK 1,325.1 billion in current deposits and SEK 2,315.8 billion in current loans. Income is distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (66.4%), the United Kingdom (18.9%), Norway (10.1%), the Netherlands (3.1%), the United States (1.1%) and other (0.4%).

Sector Banks