Stock SHB A SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
Svenska Handelsbanken AB

Equities

SHB A

SE0007100599

Banks

Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm
 06:59:40 2024-04-30 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
96.18 SEK +0.67% Intraday chart for Svenska Handelsbanken AB -15.00% -12.12%
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : EPS cut (2023: -0.9%, 2024: -4.5%)
Apr. 28 Week Ahead for FX, Bonds : Focus on Fed Decision, U.S. Jobs Data and Weak Japanese Yen DJ
Latest news about Svenska Handelsbanken AB

SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : EPS cut (2023: -0.9%, 2024: -4.5%) Alphavalue
Sobi's SEK10 Billion Note Program Gets Regulatory Nod in Sweden MT
Nordic Shares Declined Wednesday; Svenska Handelsbnkn Ser A Fell Furthest DJ
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Q1: a quarter clouded by a net interest margin deterioration and cost inflation Alphavalue
Swedish Krona Underperforms in G10 FX After Unemployment Rises in March MT
European shares flat, with focus on mixed bag of earnings RE
Handelsbanken's Q1 profit slightly lags expectations RE
Svenska Handelsbanken AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 CI
Weak Swedish Krona Shouldn't Delay Riksbank Rate Cut Says Swedbank MT
Swedish Krona Outperforms in G20 FX on Riksbank Deputy Governor Comments MT
Chart Svenska Handelsbanken AB

Chart Svenska Handelsbanken AB
Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB is one of the leading Scandinavian banking groups. Income (including intragroup) breaks down by activity as follows: - commercial banking (96.5%); - investment and market banking (3.5%): financial engineering, activities on the interest, exchange, and stock markets, securities brokerage, etc. The group also develops asset management activity. At the end of 2023, the group managed SEK 1,298.5 billion in current deposits and SEK 2,282.2 billion in current loans. Income (including intragroup) is distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (64%), the United Kingdom (21.3%), Norway (8.6%), the Netherlands (3.8%), the United States (1.1%), Luxembourg (0.5%), Denmark (0.1%) and other (0.6%).
Sector
Banks
Calendar
2024-07-17 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
95.54 SEK
Average target price
110.1 SEK
Spread / Average Target
+15.27%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

