Contents

  • Income statement

o Income statement - Handelsbanken Group

3

o Income statement - Discontinued operations

3

o

EPS - Earnings Per Share

4

o Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

4

o

Key figures

5

o Calculation of key figures

6

o One-offs and special items

7

  1. Swedish Risk tax, fees for the Resolution Fund

and deposit guarantee

8

o Exchange rates - by segment

9

  1. Notes

Net interest income

10

Net fee and commission income

10

Net gains/losses on financial transactions

11

Expenses

11

Development expenses

12

Credit losses

13

Segment information

14

Handelsbanken Sweden

15

Handelsbanken UK

17

Handelsbanken Norway

20

Handelsbanken Netherlands

23

Handelsbanken Capital Markets

26

Other

27

Discontinued operations

28

Income statement in accordance with

previous segment reporting

29

Balance sheet

30

Business volumes

31

  1. Lending to the public

By sector

31

Credit risk exposure

32

By country, end of period

33

  1. Savings and deposits

Assets under management

34

Deposits and borrowing from the public by country

35

Own funds and capital requirement

36

Funding

40

Liquidity

44

Share and shareholders

47

Definitions and explanations

48

Contacts and Financial calender

53

2

Handelsbanken

Income statement

Income statement - Svenska Handelsbanken Group

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

SEK m

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Interest income

43,993

45,665

42,885

38,329

32,926

27,151

18,314

12,122

Interest expenses

-32,406

-33,443

-30,701

-26,642

-21,441

-16,520

-8,734

-3,732

Net interest income

11,587

12,222

12,184

11,687

11,485

10,631

9,579

8,390

Net fee and commission income

2,754

2,800

2,812

2,761

2,766

2,694

2,700

2,710

Net gains/losses on financial transactions

750

579

1,087

393

602

570

535

15

Net insurance result

125

207

79

116

91

60

93

-74

Other dividend income

2

1

1

1

15

-14

15

Share of profit of associates and joint ventures

68

-17

49

20

-1

-2

27

-40

Other income

32

64

32

187

42

85

25

38

Total income

15,318

15,854

16,244

15,166

14,985

14,053

12,946

11,053

Staff costs

-3,935

-3,531

-3,382

-3,259

-3,470

-3,468

-3,266

-3,148

Other expenses

-2,056

-2,152

-1,839

-1,953

-1,852

-1,949

-1,421

-1,597

Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of property,

equipment and intangible assets

-479

-402

-466

-421

-454

-423

-412

-381

Total expenses

-6,470

-6,086

-5,686

-5,634

-5,776

-5,839

-5,100

-5,126

Profit before credit losses, risk tax and resolution fee

8,848

9,768

10,558

9,531

9,210

8,214

7,846

5,927

Net credit losses

95

-52

-1

-58

-30

-54

69

-56

Gains/losses on disposal of property,

equipment and intangible assets

4

6

3

4

7

6

4

Risk tax and resolution fee

-680

-664

-653

-636

-671

-582

-576

-594

Operating profit

8,267

9,057

9,908

8,841

8,516

7,578

7,346

5,281

Taxes

-1,874

-2,093

-2,324

-2,066

-1,934

-1,325

-1,719

-1,144

Profit for the period from

continuing operations

6,393

6,965

7,583

6,775

6,582

6,252

5,627

4,138

Profit for the period from discontinued operations after tax

211

280

368

329

232

-265

165

73

Profit for the period

6,604

7,244

7,952

7,104

6,814

5,988

5,791

4,212

Attributable to

Shareholders in Svenska Handelsbanken AB

6,603

7,240

7,950

7,103

6,814

5,987

5,791

4,211

Non-controlling interest

1

6

1

0

1

0

0

0

Discontinued operations

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

SEK m

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Net interest income

563

619

631

588

530

1,145

911

732

Net fee and commission income

90

97

103

106

100

238

260

294

Net gains/losses on financial transactions

5

9

7

7

6

-16

-18

-15

Net insurance result

4

3

5

4

5

5

3

1

Other income

0

9

0

0

22

28

13

Total income

662

738

743

707

641

1,394

1,185

1,024

Staff costs

-215

-264

-189

-175

-213

-368

-613

-362

Other expenses

-142

-132

-103

-108

-121

-432

-353

-533

Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of property,

equipment and intangible assets

0

0

-1

Total expenses

-357

-397

-292

-283

-334

-800

-966

-896

Profit before credit losses, risk tax and resolution fee

305

342

451

424

306

593

219

129

Net credit losses

-3

9

17

-1

16

-25

-20

58

Gains/losses on disposal of property,

equipment and intangible assets

0

0

0

-1

2

0

Risk tax and resolution fee

-34

-24

-25

-18

-30

-37

-41

-44

Profit for the period from discontinued operations

before tax

269

327

444

404

292

531

160

143

Taxes

-54

-43

-64

-58

-35

-448

5

-69

Profit for the period from discontinued operations after

tax

211

280

368

329

232

-265

165

73

3

Handelsbanken

Earnings per share

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Profit for the year, attributable to shareholders in Svenska

Handelsbanken AB

6,603

7,240

7,950

7,103

6,814

5,987

5,791

4,211

- of which interest expense on

convertible subordinated loan after tax

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Average number of outstanding shares, million

1,980

1,980

1,980

1,980

1,980

1,980

1,980

1,980

Average number of outstanding shares after dilution,

million

1,980

1,980

1,980

1,980

1,980

1,980

1,980

1,980

Earnings per share, SEK

3.33

3.66

4.02

3.59

3.44

3.02

2.93

2.13

- after dilution

3.33

3.66

4.02

3.59

3.44

3.02

2.93

2.13

Consolidated statement of other comprehensive income

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

SEK m

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Profit for the period

6,604

7,244

7,952

7,104

6,814

5,988

5,791

4,212

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified to the income statement

Defined benefit pension plans

1,767

-4,087

1,126

955

-220

-1,087

-100

2,558

Instruments measured at fair value through other

comprehensive income - equity instruments

50

6

-9

35

31

-49

74

7

Tax on items that will not be reclassified to income

statement

-340

832

-229

-201

37

220

4

-522

of which defined benefit pension plans

-329

834

-230

-195

41

224

20

-523

of which equity instruments measured at fair value

through other comprehensive income

-11

-2

1

-6

-4

-3

-15

1

Total items that will not be reclassified to the income

statement

1,477

-3,250

889

789

-152

-917

-21

2,043

Items that may subsequently be reclassified to the income statement

Cash flow hedges

-109

557

-675

399

333

-1,499

852

-706

Instruments measured at fair value through other

comprehensive income - debt instruments

12

9

18

0

-2

28

-14

-30

Insurance contracts

194

-500

120

36

-52

-28

32

370

Translation differences for the period

2,074

-2,801

-1,250

3,307

-335

766

-206

869

of which hedging net investment in foreign operations

-387

182

220

-293

-78

-88

-8

-158

Tax on items that may subsequently be reclassified to the

income statement

-25

107

97

-225

134

-305

-170

184

of which cash flow hedges

22

-115

139

-82

-69

309

-176

146

of which debt instruments measured at fair value

through other comprehensive income

-3

-2

-3

0

-6

3

6

of which hedging net investment in foreign operations

80

-37

-45

60

16

18

2

32

of which translation difference

-124

261

7

-204

187

-626

Total items that may subsequently be reclassified to

the income statement

2,146

-2,628

-1,689

3,520

79

-1,038

494

686

Total other comprehensive income for the period

3,623

-5,880

-801

4,307

-73

-1,956

474

2,728

Total comprehensive income for the period

10,227

1,365

7,151

11,411

6,741

4,032

6,265

6,940

Attributable to

Shareholders in Svenska Handelsbanken AB

10,226

1,359

7,151

11,411

6,741

4,032

6,265

6,940

Non-controlling interest

1

6

0

-2

1

-1

0

0

4

Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken Group - Key figures

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

SEK m

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Return on equity, total operations

13.7%

15.2%

17.3%

16.2%

15.0%

13.6%

13.6%

10.2%

C/I ratio, Continuing operations

42.2%

38.4%

35.0%

37.1%

38.5%

41.5%

39.4%

46.4%

C/I ratio, Total operations

43.1%

39.6%

35.4%

37.6%

39.3%

43.2%

43.2%

50.1%

Adjusted equity per share, SEK

95.69

103.48

103.03

98.99

93.39

98.14

95.48

92.58

Common equity tier 1 ratio, CRR

18.8%

18.8%

19.4%

19.8%

19.4%

19.6%

19.0%

18.7%

Total capital ratio, CRR

22.4%

23.9%

24.5%

24.2%

23.6%

23.8%

23.2%

23.4%

Average number of employees

12,200

11,974

11,889

11,537

11,331

11,174

11,105

10,791

Number of branches, Sweden

207

206

206

206

205

205

205

205

Number of branches, Great Britain

158

158

161

161

161

162

162

162

Number of branches in Norway

36

39

39

41

41

41

41

41

Number of branches in Finland

27

Number of branches in the Netherlands

27

27

27

27

27

27

27

28

Number of branches in other countries

4

4

4

4

4

4

4

4

Total number of branches

432

434

437

439

438

439

439

467

Average number of employees

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Sweden

7,491

7,391

7,412

7,203

7,137

7,065

7,021

6,786

UK

3,075

3,041

2,984

2,887

2,781

2,725

2,682

2,630

Norway

1,029

945

904

861

844

819

835

809

The Netherlands

442

426

417

415

401

393

383

380

Total in home markets

12,037

11,803

11,717

11,366

11,163

11,002

10,921

10,605

Denmark

398

591

589

Finland

562

567

593

591

574

567

605

604

USA

55

55

53

53

52

53

54

53

Luxembourg

51

53

50

50

50

49

48

50

Poland

15

15

16

15

15

15

15

15

France

0

1

2

2

3

3

3

3

Other countries (Representative office)

2

2

2

2

2

2

2

2

Total

12,722

12,496

12,433

12,079

11,859

12,089

12,239

11,921

5

Handelsbanken

Calculation of key figures

For definitions, please see page 51-53

Return on equity

= Profit for the period on a full-year basis in relation to average adjusted equity.

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

SEK m

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Equity

189,571

205,085

203,747

196,286

184,875

194,024

189,958

183,533

Adjustment defined benefit pension plans

-13,401

-11,963

-15,216

-14,321

-13,561

-13,739

-14,604

-14,683

Adjustment fair value reserve

-246

-197

-188

-181

-151

-126

-156

-108

Adjustment hedge reserve

-94

-181

262

-274

43

307

-883

-206

Adjustment traditional life insurance contracts

-590

-396

-897

-777

-741

-793

-821

-789

Reversed weighted dividend

19,025

0

0

0

12,359

0

0

0

Total adjusted equity

194,265

192,348

187,708

180,733

182,824

179,673

173,494

167,747

Adjusted equity, average *

193,307

190,028

184,220

175,599

181,249

176,584

170,621

164,946

Adjustment for impact of conversions on adjusted

equity, quarterly average

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Actual quarterly average of converted shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Capital Markets's holdings of SHB shares, average

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted equity, quarterly average

193,307

190,028

184,220

175,599

181,249

176,584

170,621

164,946

Profit for the period

6,604

7,244

7,952

7,104

6,814

5,988

5,791

4,212

Return on equity, total operations

13.7%

15.2%

17.3%

16.2%

15.0%

13.6%

13.6%

10.2%

* Opening balance for the period adjusted for weigheted dividend.

Adjusted equity per share

= Total adjusted equity in relation to the number of outstanding shares after dilution.

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

SEK m

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Equity

189,571

205,085

203,747

196,286

184,875

194,024

189,958

183,533

Adjustment minority share

0

-8

-2

-2

-4

-3

-13

-12

Adjustment hedge reserve

0

-181

262

-274

43

307

-883

-206

Outstanding convertible loan (included in subordinated

liabilities item)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total adjusted equity

189,571

204,896

204,007

196,010

184,914

194,328

189,062

183,315

Number of outstanding shares after dilution (millions)

1,980

1,980

1,980

1,980

1,980

1,980

1,980

1,980

Adjusted shareholders' equity per share, SEK

95.69

103.48

103.03

98.99

93.39

98.14

95.48

92.58

Credit loss ratio

= Credit losses on loans to the public (expected and actual), net, annualised in relation to lending to the public at beginning of the year.

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

SEK m

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Credit losses, net

95

-52

-1

-58

-30

-54

69

-56

of which other loans than loans to the public

50

-37

16

-49

49

-17

31

-17

Credit losses on loans to the public

45

-15

-17

-9

-79

-37

38

-39

Total loans the public at beginning of year

2,291,808

2,315,818

2,315,818

2,315,818

2,315,818

2,180,316

2,180,316

2,180,316

Credit loss ratio

-0.01%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.01%

0.01%

-0.01%

0.01%

6

Handelsbanken

One-offs and special items in Operating profit

Continuing operations

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

SEK m

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Reversal of value added tax paid when divesting card

acquiring business (Income)

158

Funding cost related to discontinuing operations in Finland

-295

-60

24

Oktogonen profit-sharing scheme (staff costs)

-233

-83

-202

-51

-61

-50

Payroll tax on pension due to unclaimed reimbursement

for pension costs (staff costs)

-152

Total

-233

-83

158

-202

-498

-122

-26

Discontinued operations

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

SEK m

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Funding cost related to discontinuing operations in Finland

295

60

-24

Oktogonen profit-sharing scheme (staff costs)

-16

Total

279

60

-24

Total operations

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

SEK m

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Reversal of value added tax paid when divesting card

acquiring business (Income)

158

Funding cost related to discontinuing operations in Finland

0

0

0

Oktogonen profit-sharing scheme (staff costs)

-233

-83

-202

-67

-61

-50

Payroll tax on pension due to unclaimed reimbursement

for pension costs

(staff costs)

-152

Total

-233

-83

158

-202

-219

-121

-50

7

Handelsbanken

Swedish Risk tax and Fees for the Resolution Fund and Deposit guarantee

Continuing operations

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

SEK m

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Swedish risk tax

Handelsbanken Sweden

-302

-300

-299

-302

-298

-229

-230

-249

Handelsbanken UK

Handelsbanken Norway

-58

-57

-58

-57

-58

-43

-44

-47

Handelsbanken the Netherlands

-18

-18

-17

-16

-19

-11

-12

-8

Handelsbanken Capital Markets

-9

-7

-6

-9

-5

-3

-3

-1

Other

-27

-29

-29

-29

-30

-40

-41

-25

Total Swedish risk tax

-414

-411

-411

-411

-411

-329

-329

-329

Swedish Resolution Fund

Handelsbanken Sweden

-209

-181

-181

-163

-194

-186

-187

-196

Handelsbanken UK

Handelsbanken Norway

-45

-47

-38

-35

-43

-47

-47

-48

Handelsbanken the Netherlands

-15

-13

-11

-9

-10

-8

-8

-10

Handelsbanken Capital Markets

-6

-3

-4

-4

-4

-4

-4

-5

Other

10

-8

-8

-14

-9

-8

-5

Total fees for the Swedish Resolution Fund

-266

-253

-242

-225

-260

-253

-247

-265

Total Risk tax and resolution fee

-680

-664

-653

-636

-671

-582

-576

-594

Swedish deposit guarantee

Handelsbanken Sweden

-54

12

-77

-77

-77

-120

-60

-59

Handelsbanken UK

0

0

0

Handelsbanken Norway

-5

1

-6

-6

-6

-10

-5

-5

Handelsbanken the Netherlands

-1

0

-1

0

-1

-1

0

-1

Handelsbanken Capital Markets

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Other

-2

0

1

-1

-2

Total fees for Swedish deposit guarantee *

-59

13

-84

-83

-85

-133

-64

-65

Norwegian deposit guarantee *

Handelsbanken Norway

-2

-2

-2

-1

-2

-1

-2

-1

Total fees for deposit guarantee

-61

11

-86

-85

-86

-134

-66

-67

Total Risk tax and state fees

-741

-653

-739

-721

-757

-716

-642

-661

* The fees are booked in the Net Interest Income.

Discontinued operations

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

SEK m

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Swedish Resolution Fund

Denmark

-11

-16

-17

Finland

-34

-24

-25

-18

-30

-26

-25

-28

Total fees for the Swedish Resolution Fund

-34

-24

-25

-18

-30

-37

-41

-44

Swedish deposit guarantee

Denmark

-6

-4

-3

Finland

-2

1

-4

-4

-3

-5

-3

-4

Total fees for deposit guarantee

-2

1

-4

-4

-3

-11

-7

-7

Total State fees

-36

-23

-29

-22

-33

-48

-48

-52

8

Handelsbanken

Exchange rates

31 Mar

31 Dec

30 Sep

30 Jun

31 Mar

SEK, End of period (Balance sheet)

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Change y/y

Change q/q

DKK

1.5450

1.4930

1.5468

1.5818

1.5134

2%

3%

EUR

11.5223

11.1270

11.5369

11.7786

11.2729

2%

4%

GBP

13.4709

12.7997

13.3216

13.7021

12.8213

5%

5%

NOK

0.9858

0.9923

1.0228

1.0081

0.9900

0%

-1%

USD

10.6777

10.0524

10.9024

10.7912

10.3498

3%

6%

31 Mar

31 Dec

30 Sep

30 Jun

31 Mar

SEK, Average as from 1 Jan (Income statement)

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Change y/y

Change q/q

DKK

1.5130

1.5406

1.5409

1.5214

1.5051

1%

-2%

EUR

11.2812

11.4789

11.4779

11.3290

11.2022

1%

-2%

GBP

13.1755

13.2010

13.1871

12.9258

12.6851

4%

0%

NOK

0.9882

1.0054

1.0123

1.0024

1.0196

-3%

-2%

USD

10.3936

10.6166

10.5937

10.4793

10.4338

0%

-2%

The effect of exchange rate movements - by Segment

Jan - Mar 2024 vs. same period last year

Segment

Other &

Continuing

Discontinued

SEK m

UK

NO

NL

HCM

elimin.

operations

operations

Net interest income

92

-31

3

0

13

78

4

Net fee and commission income

8

-4

0

0

0

5

1

Net result of financial transactions

2

-1

0

-3

0

-1

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total income

103

-35

3

-3

13

81

5

Staff costs

-28

8

-1

0

-2

-23

-2

Other administrative expenses

-18

8

-1

-2

1

-11

-1

Depreciation and amortisation

-3

1

0

0

0

-2

0

Total expenses

-49

18

-2

-2

-1

-36

-2

Net loan losses

-1

0

0

0

0

-1

0

Gains/losses on disposal of property,

equipment and intangible assets

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

Risk tax and resolution fee

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Operating profit

53

-18

2

0

7

45

2

Q1 2024 / föregående kvartal

Segment

Other &

Continuing

Discontinued

SEK m

UK

NO

NL

HCM

elimin.

operations

operations

Net interest income

-11

4

-8

-2

-6

-22

-10

Net fee and commission income

-1

0

-1

-1

-1

-3

-2

Net result of financial transactions

0

0

0

0

-1

-1

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total income

-12

5

-9

-3

-7

-27

-12

Staff costs

3

-1

2

2

1

7

4

Other administrative expenses

3

-1

3

0

0

4

2

Depreciation and amortisation

0

0

-1

0

1

0

0

Total expenses

6

-2

4

2

1

11

6

Net loan losses

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Gains/losses on disposal of property,

equipment and intangible assets

0

0

0

0

-

0

0

Risk tax and resolution fee

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Operating profit

-6

1

-4

-1

-6

-15

-5

9

Handelsbanken

Net interest income

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

SEK m

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Interest income

Loans to credit institutions and central banks

8,458

8,391

8,106

6,826

5,939

5,069

2,650

926

Loans to the public

26,282

25,782

24,682

21,842

19,212

16,491

12,473

10,209

Interest-bearing securities eligible as collateral with central

banks

2,433

2,319

2,376

2,160

1,255

730

297

190

Bonds and other interest-bearing securities

609

621

596

646

213

315

285

164

Derivative instruments

7,012

9,593

7,972

7,875

6,787

4,716

2,548

445

Other interest income

98

207

210

203

233

286

302

296

Total

44,890

46,914

43,941

39,552

33,639

27,607

18,555

12,230

Deduction of interest income reported in Net gains/losses

on financial transactions

-898

-1,249

-1,057

-1,221

-715

-456

-241

-108

Total interest income

43,993

45,665

42,885

38,329

32,926

27,151

18,314

12,122

of which interest income according to the effective interest

method and interest on derivatives in hedge accounting

38,018

37,818

36,467

31,708

27,609

23,395

15,806

11,061

Interest expense

Due to credit institutions and central banks

-772

-871

-1,033

-1,208

-656

-917

-447

-190

Deposits and borrowing from the public

-10,957

-10,417

-9,982

-8,178

-6,618

-4,793

-2,276

-757

Issued securities

-13,603

-12,551

-12,741

-11,334

-9,357

-7,563

-4,850

-2,546

Derivative instruments

-7,554

-10,200

-7,301

-6,188

-4,873

-3,080

-916

78

Subordinated liabilities

-475

-409

-438

-391

-377

-369

-399

-300

Deposit guarantee fee

-61

11

-86

-85

-86

-134

-66

-67

Other interest expenses

-117

-144

-137

-117

-115

-101

-131

-76

Total

-33,539

-34,580

-31,717

-27,502

-22,082

-16,957

-9,085

-3,858

Deduction of interest expense reported in Net

gains/losses on financial transactions

1,134

1,137

1,016

861

640

436

351

127

Total interest expense

-32,406

-33,443

-30,701

-26,642

-21,441

-16,520

-8,734

-3,732

of which interest expense according to the effective

interest method and interest on derivatives in hedge

accounting

-29,885

-28,811

-28,113

-24,019

-19,295

-15,090

-8,075

-3,440

Net interest income

11,587

12,222

12,184

11,687

11,485

10,631

9,579

8,390

Net fee and commission income

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

SEK m

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Brokerage and other securities commissions

106

102

84

111

123

106

97

109

Mutual funds

1,400

1,393

1,403

1,387

1,351

1,322

1,348

1,355

Custody and other asset management fees

262

257

255

251

234

232

204

224

Advisory services

55

36

63

32

105

24

34

33

Insurance

179

169

170

167

167

163

167

168

Payments

674

715

718

715

663

702

696

681

Loans and deposits

265

281

296

283

296

303

281

285

Guarantees

48

52

48

46

50

48

51

52

Other

129

141

131

135

129

142

134

136

Total fee and commission income

3,118

3,145

3,169

3,127

3,118

3,042

3,010

3,044

Securities

-76

-66

-69

-51

-57

-50

-50

-61

Payments

-261

-248

-258

-284

-263

-264

-233

-249

Other

-27

-31

-30

-31

-32

-33

-26

-25

Total fee and commission expenses

-364

-346

-357

-366

-352

-348

-310

-334

Net fee and commission income

2,754

2,800

2,812

2,761

2,766

2,694

2,700

2,710

10

Handelsbanken

