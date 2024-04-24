Svenska Handelsbanken AB is one of the leading Scandinavian banking groups. Income (including intragroup) breaks down by activity as follows: - commercial banking (96.5%); - investment and market banking (3.5%): financial engineering, activities on the interest, exchange, and stock markets, securities brokerage, etc. The group also develops asset management activity. At the end of 2023, the group managed SEK 1,298.5 billion in current deposits and SEK 2,282.2 billion in current loans. Income (including intragroup) is distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (64%), the United Kingdom (21.3%), Norway (8.6%), the Netherlands (3.8%), the United States (1.1%), Luxembourg (0.5%), Denmark (0.1%) and other (0.6%).

