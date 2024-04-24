BOKSLUTSKOMMUNIKÉ JANUARI - MARS 2022
PRESSMEDDELANDE
Fact book
2024 Q1
Handelsbanken
Contents
- Income statement
o Income statement - Handelsbanken Group
3
o Income statement - Discontinued operations
3
o
EPS - Earnings Per Share
4
o Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
4
o
Key figures
5
o Calculation of key figures
6
o One-offs and special items
7
- Swedish Risk tax, fees for the Resolution Fund
and deposit guarantee
8
o Exchange rates - by segment
9
- Notes
Net interest income
10
Net fee and commission income
10
Net gains/losses on financial transactions
11
Expenses
11
Development expenses
12
Credit losses
13
Segment information
14
Handelsbanken Sweden
15
Handelsbanken UK
17
Handelsbanken Norway
20
Handelsbanken Netherlands
23
Handelsbanken Capital Markets
26
Other
27
Discontinued operations
28
Income statement in accordance with
previous segment reporting
29
Balance sheet
30
Business volumes
31
- Lending to the public
By sector
31
Credit risk exposure
32
By country, end of period
33
- Savings and deposits
Assets under management
34
Deposits and borrowing from the public by country
35
Own funds and capital requirement
36
Funding
40
Liquidity
44
Share and shareholders
47
Definitions and explanations
48
Contacts and Financial calender
53
2
Handelsbanken
Income statement
Income statement - Svenska Handelsbanken Group
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
SEK m
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Interest income
43,993
45,665
42,885
38,329
32,926
27,151
18,314
12,122
Interest expenses
-32,406
-33,443
-30,701
-26,642
-21,441
-16,520
-8,734
-3,732
Net interest income
11,587
12,222
12,184
11,687
11,485
10,631
9,579
8,390
Net fee and commission income
2,754
2,800
2,812
2,761
2,766
2,694
2,700
2,710
Net gains/losses on financial transactions
750
579
1,087
393
602
570
535
15
Net insurance result
125
207
79
116
91
60
93
-74
Other dividend income
2
1
1
1
15
-14
15
Share of profit of associates and joint ventures
68
-17
49
20
-1
-2
27
-40
Other income
32
64
32
187
42
85
25
38
Total income
15,318
15,854
16,244
15,166
14,985
14,053
12,946
11,053
Staff costs
-3,935
-3,531
-3,382
-3,259
-3,470
-3,468
-3,266
-3,148
Other expenses
-2,056
-2,152
-1,839
-1,953
-1,852
-1,949
-1,421
-1,597
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of property,
equipment and intangible assets
-479
-402
-466
-421
-454
-423
-412
-381
Total expenses
-6,470
-6,086
-5,686
-5,634
-5,776
-5,839
-5,100
-5,126
Profit before credit losses, risk tax and resolution fee
8,848
9,768
10,558
9,531
9,210
8,214
7,846
5,927
Net credit losses
95
-52
-1
-58
-30
-54
69
-56
Gains/losses on disposal of property,
equipment and intangible assets
4
6
3
4
7
6
4
Risk tax and resolution fee
-680
-664
-653
-636
-671
-582
-576
-594
Operating profit
8,267
9,057
9,908
8,841
8,516
7,578
7,346
5,281
Taxes
-1,874
-2,093
-2,324
-2,066
-1,934
-1,325
-1,719
-1,144
Profit for the period from
continuing operations
6,393
6,965
7,583
6,775
6,582
6,252
5,627
4,138
Profit for the period from discontinued operations after tax
211
280
368
329
232
-265
165
73
Profit for the period
6,604
7,244
7,952
7,104
6,814
5,988
5,791
4,212
Attributable to
Shareholders in Svenska Handelsbanken AB
6,603
7,240
7,950
7,103
6,814
5,987
5,791
4,211
Non-controlling interest
1
6
1
0
1
0
0
0
Discontinued operations
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
SEK m
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Net interest income
563
619
631
588
530
1,145
911
732
Net fee and commission income
90
97
103
106
100
238
260
294
Net gains/losses on financial transactions
5
9
7
7
6
-16
-18
-15
Net insurance result
4
3
5
4
5
5
3
1
Other income
0
9
0
0
22
28
13
Total income
662
738
743
707
641
1,394
1,185
1,024
Staff costs
-215
-264
-189
-175
-213
-368
-613
-362
Other expenses
-142
-132
-103
-108
-121
-432
-353
-533
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of property,
equipment and intangible assets
0
0
-1
Total expenses
-357
-397
-292
-283
-334
-800
-966
-896
Profit before credit losses, risk tax and resolution fee
305
342
451
424
306
593
219
129
Net credit losses
-3
9
17
-1
16
-25
-20
58
Gains/losses on disposal of property,
equipment and intangible assets
0
0
0
-1
2
0
Risk tax and resolution fee
-34
-24
-25
-18
-30
-37
-41
-44
Profit for the period from discontinued operations
before tax
269
327
444
404
292
531
160
143
Taxes
-54
-43
-64
-58
-35
-448
5
-69
Profit for the period from discontinued operations after
tax
211
280
368
329
232
-265
165
73
3
Handelsbanken
Earnings per share
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Profit for the year, attributable to shareholders in Svenska
Handelsbanken AB
6,603
7,240
7,950
7,103
6,814
5,987
5,791
4,211
- of which interest expense on
convertible subordinated loan after tax
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Average number of outstanding shares, million
1,980
1,980
1,980
1,980
1,980
1,980
1,980
1,980
Average number of outstanding shares after dilution,
million
1,980
1,980
1,980
1,980
1,980
1,980
1,980
1,980
Earnings per share, SEK
3.33
3.66
4.02
3.59
3.44
3.02
2.93
2.13
- after dilution
3.33
3.66
4.02
3.59
3.44
3.02
2.93
2.13
Consolidated statement of other comprehensive income
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
SEK m
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Profit for the period
6,604
7,244
7,952
7,104
6,814
5,988
5,791
4,212
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified to the income statement
Defined benefit pension plans
1,767
-4,087
1,126
955
-220
-1,087
-100
2,558
Instruments measured at fair value through other
comprehensive income - equity instruments
50
6
-9
35
31
-49
74
7
Tax on items that will not be reclassified to income
statement
-340
832
-229
-201
37
220
4
-522
of which defined benefit pension plans
-329
834
-230
-195
41
224
20
-523
of which equity instruments measured at fair value
through other comprehensive income
-11
-2
1
-6
-4
-3
-15
1
Total items that will not be reclassified to the income
statement
1,477
-3,250
889
789
-152
-917
-21
2,043
Items that may subsequently be reclassified to the income statement
Cash flow hedges
-109
557
-675
399
333
-1,499
852
-706
Instruments measured at fair value through other
comprehensive income - debt instruments
12
9
18
0
-2
28
-14
-30
Insurance contracts
194
-500
120
36
-52
-28
32
370
Translation differences for the period
2,074
-2,801
-1,250
3,307
-335
766
-206
869
of which hedging net investment in foreign operations
-387
182
220
-293
-78
-88
-8
-158
Tax on items that may subsequently be reclassified to the
income statement
-25
107
97
-225
134
-305
-170
184
of which cash flow hedges
22
-115
139
-82
-69
309
-176
146
of which debt instruments measured at fair value
through other comprehensive income
-3
-2
-3
0
-6
3
6
of which hedging net investment in foreign operations
80
-37
-45
60
16
18
2
32
of which translation difference
-124
261
7
-204
187
-626
Total items that may subsequently be reclassified to
the income statement
2,146
-2,628
-1,689
3,520
79
-1,038
494
686
Total other comprehensive income for the period
3,623
-5,880
-801
4,307
-73
-1,956
474
2,728
Total comprehensive income for the period
10,227
1,365
7,151
11,411
6,741
4,032
6,265
6,940
Attributable to
Shareholders in Svenska Handelsbanken AB
10,226
1,359
7,151
11,411
6,741
4,032
6,265
6,940
Non-controlling interest
1
6
0
-2
1
-1
0
0
4
Handelsbanken
Handelsbanken Group - Key figures
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
SEK m
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Return on equity, total operations
13.7%
15.2%
17.3%
16.2%
15.0%
13.6%
13.6%
10.2%
C/I ratio, Continuing operations
42.2%
38.4%
35.0%
37.1%
38.5%
41.5%
39.4%
46.4%
C/I ratio, Total operations
43.1%
39.6%
35.4%
37.6%
39.3%
43.2%
43.2%
50.1%
Adjusted equity per share, SEK
95.69
103.48
103.03
98.99
93.39
98.14
95.48
92.58
Common equity tier 1 ratio, CRR
18.8%
18.8%
19.4%
19.8%
19.4%
19.6%
19.0%
18.7%
Total capital ratio, CRR
22.4%
23.9%
24.5%
24.2%
23.6%
23.8%
23.2%
23.4%
Average number of employees
12,200
11,974
11,889
11,537
11,331
11,174
11,105
10,791
Number of branches, Sweden
207
206
206
206
205
205
205
205
Number of branches, Great Britain
158
158
161
161
161
162
162
162
Number of branches in Norway
36
39
39
41
41
41
41
41
Number of branches in Finland
27
Number of branches in the Netherlands
27
27
27
27
27
27
27
28
Number of branches in other countries
4
4
4
4
4
4
4
4
Total number of branches
432
434
437
439
438
439
439
467
Average number of employees
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Sweden
7,491
7,391
7,412
7,203
7,137
7,065
7,021
6,786
UK
3,075
3,041
2,984
2,887
2,781
2,725
2,682
2,630
Norway
1,029
945
904
861
844
819
835
809
The Netherlands
442
426
417
415
401
393
383
380
Total in home markets
12,037
11,803
11,717
11,366
11,163
11,002
10,921
10,605
Denmark
398
591
589
Finland
562
567
593
591
574
567
605
604
USA
55
55
53
53
52
53
54
53
Luxembourg
51
53
50
50
50
49
48
50
Poland
15
15
16
15
15
15
15
15
France
0
1
2
2
3
3
3
3
Other countries (Representative office)
2
2
2
2
2
2
2
2
Total
12,722
12,496
12,433
12,079
11,859
12,089
12,239
11,921
5
Handelsbanken
Calculation of key figures
For definitions, please see page 51-53
Return on equity
= Profit for the period on a full-year basis in relation to average adjusted equity.
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
SEK m
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Equity
189,571
205,085
203,747
196,286
184,875
194,024
189,958
183,533
Adjustment defined benefit pension plans
-13,401
-11,963
-15,216
-14,321
-13,561
-13,739
-14,604
-14,683
Adjustment fair value reserve
-246
-197
-188
-181
-151
-126
-156
-108
Adjustment hedge reserve
-94
-181
262
-274
43
307
-883
-206
Adjustment traditional life insurance contracts
-590
-396
-897
-777
-741
-793
-821
-789
Reversed weighted dividend
19,025
0
0
0
12,359
0
0
0
Total adjusted equity
194,265
192,348
187,708
180,733
182,824
179,673
173,494
167,747
Adjusted equity, average *
193,307
190,028
184,220
175,599
181,249
176,584
170,621
164,946
Adjustment for impact of conversions on adjusted
equity, quarterly average
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Actual quarterly average of converted shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Capital Markets's holdings of SHB shares, average
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted equity, quarterly average
193,307
190,028
184,220
175,599
181,249
176,584
170,621
164,946
Profit for the period
6,604
7,244
7,952
7,104
6,814
5,988
5,791
4,212
Return on equity, total operations
13.7%
15.2%
17.3%
16.2%
15.0%
13.6%
13.6%
10.2%
* Opening balance for the period adjusted for weigheted dividend.
Adjusted equity per share
= Total adjusted equity in relation to the number of outstanding shares after dilution.
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
SEK m
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Equity
189,571
205,085
203,747
196,286
184,875
194,024
189,958
183,533
Adjustment minority share
0
-8
-2
-2
-4
-3
-13
-12
Adjustment hedge reserve
0
-181
262
-274
43
307
-883
-206
Outstanding convertible loan (included in subordinated
liabilities item)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total adjusted equity
189,571
204,896
204,007
196,010
184,914
194,328
189,062
183,315
Number of outstanding shares after dilution (millions)
1,980
1,980
1,980
1,980
1,980
1,980
1,980
1,980
Adjusted shareholders' equity per share, SEK
95.69
103.48
103.03
98.99
93.39
98.14
95.48
92.58
Credit loss ratio
= Credit losses on loans to the public (expected and actual), net, annualised in relation to lending to the public at beginning of the year.
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
SEK m
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Credit losses, net
95
-52
-1
-58
-30
-54
69
-56
of which other loans than loans to the public
50
-37
16
-49
49
-17
31
-17
Credit losses on loans to the public
45
-15
-17
-9
-79
-37
38
-39
Total loans the public at beginning of year
2,291,808
2,315,818
2,315,818
2,315,818
2,315,818
2,180,316
2,180,316
2,180,316
Credit loss ratio
-0.01%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.01%
0.01%
-0.01%
0.01%
6
Handelsbanken
One-offs and special items in Operating profit
Continuing operations
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
SEK m
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Reversal of value added tax paid when divesting card
acquiring business (Income)
158
Funding cost related to discontinuing operations in Finland
-295
-60
24
Oktogonen profit-sharing scheme (staff costs)
-233
-83
-202
-51
-61
-50
Payroll tax on pension due to unclaimed reimbursement
for pension costs (staff costs)
-152
Total
-233
-83
158
-202
-498
-122
-26
Discontinued operations
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
SEK m
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Funding cost related to discontinuing operations in Finland
295
60
-24
Oktogonen profit-sharing scheme (staff costs)
-16
Total
279
60
-24
Total operations
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
SEK m
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Reversal of value added tax paid when divesting card
acquiring business (Income)
158
Funding cost related to discontinuing operations in Finland
0
0
0
Oktogonen profit-sharing scheme (staff costs)
-233
-83
-202
-67
-61
-50
Payroll tax on pension due to unclaimed reimbursement
for pension costs
(staff costs)
-152
Total
-233
-83
158
-202
-219
-121
-50
7
Handelsbanken
Swedish Risk tax and Fees for the Resolution Fund and Deposit guarantee
Continuing operations
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
SEK m
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Swedish risk tax
Handelsbanken Sweden
-302
-300
-299
-302
-298
-229
-230
-249
Handelsbanken UK
Handelsbanken Norway
-58
-57
-58
-57
-58
-43
-44
-47
Handelsbanken the Netherlands
-18
-18
-17
-16
-19
-11
-12
-8
Handelsbanken Capital Markets
-9
-7
-6
-9
-5
-3
-3
-1
Other
-27
-29
-29
-29
-30
-40
-41
-25
Total Swedish risk tax
-414
-411
-411
-411
-411
-329
-329
-329
Swedish Resolution Fund
Handelsbanken Sweden
-209
-181
-181
-163
-194
-186
-187
-196
Handelsbanken UK
Handelsbanken Norway
-45
-47
-38
-35
-43
-47
-47
-48
Handelsbanken the Netherlands
-15
-13
-11
-9
-10
-8
-8
-10
Handelsbanken Capital Markets
-6
-3
-4
-4
-4
-4
-4
-5
Other
10
-8
-8
-14
-9
-8
-5
Total fees for the Swedish Resolution Fund
-266
-253
-242
-225
-260
-253
-247
-265
Total Risk tax and resolution fee
-680
-664
-653
-636
-671
-582
-576
-594
Swedish deposit guarantee
Handelsbanken Sweden
-54
12
-77
-77
-77
-120
-60
-59
Handelsbanken UK
0
0
0
Handelsbanken Norway
-5
1
-6
-6
-6
-10
-5
-5
Handelsbanken the Netherlands
-1
0
-1
0
-1
-1
0
-1
Handelsbanken Capital Markets
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Other
-2
0
1
-1
-2
Total fees for Swedish deposit guarantee *
-59
13
-84
-83
-85
-133
-64
-65
Norwegian deposit guarantee *
Handelsbanken Norway
-2
-2
-2
-1
-2
-1
-2
-1
Total fees for deposit guarantee
-61
11
-86
-85
-86
-134
-66
-67
Total Risk tax and state fees
-741
-653
-739
-721
-757
-716
-642
-661
* The fees are booked in the Net Interest Income.
Discontinued operations
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
SEK m
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Swedish Resolution Fund
Denmark
-11
-16
-17
Finland
-34
-24
-25
-18
-30
-26
-25
-28
Total fees for the Swedish Resolution Fund
-34
-24
-25
-18
-30
-37
-41
-44
Swedish deposit guarantee
Denmark
-6
-4
-3
Finland
-2
1
-4
-4
-3
-5
-3
-4
Total fees for deposit guarantee
-2
1
-4
-4
-3
-11
-7
-7
Total State fees
-36
-23
-29
-22
-33
-48
-48
-52
8
Handelsbanken
Exchange rates
31 Mar
31 Dec
30 Sep
30 Jun
31 Mar
SEK, End of period (Balance sheet)
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
Change y/y
Change q/q
DKK
1.5450
1.4930
1.5468
1.5818
1.5134
2%
3%
EUR
11.5223
11.1270
11.5369
11.7786
11.2729
2%
4%
GBP
13.4709
12.7997
13.3216
13.7021
12.8213
5%
5%
NOK
0.9858
0.9923
1.0228
1.0081
0.9900
0%
-1%
USD
10.6777
10.0524
10.9024
10.7912
10.3498
3%
6%
31 Mar
31 Dec
30 Sep
30 Jun
31 Mar
SEK, Average as from 1 Jan (Income statement)
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
Change y/y
Change q/q
DKK
1.5130
1.5406
1.5409
1.5214
1.5051
1%
-2%
EUR
11.2812
11.4789
11.4779
11.3290
11.2022
1%
-2%
GBP
13.1755
13.2010
13.1871
12.9258
12.6851
4%
0%
NOK
0.9882
1.0054
1.0123
1.0024
1.0196
-3%
-2%
USD
10.3936
10.6166
10.5937
10.4793
10.4338
0%
-2%
The effect of exchange rate movements - by Segment
Jan - Mar 2024 vs. same period last year
Segment
Other &
Continuing
Discontinued
SEK m
UK
NO
NL
HCM
elimin.
operations
operations
Net interest income
92
-31
3
0
13
78
4
Net fee and commission income
8
-4
0
0
0
5
1
Net result of financial transactions
2
-1
0
-3
0
-1
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total income
103
-35
3
-3
13
81
5
Staff costs
-28
8
-1
0
-2
-23
-2
Other administrative expenses
-18
8
-1
-2
1
-11
-1
Depreciation and amortisation
-3
1
0
0
0
-2
0
Total expenses
-49
18
-2
-2
-1
-36
-2
Net loan losses
-1
0
0
0
0
-1
0
Gains/losses on disposal of property,
equipment and intangible assets
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
Risk tax and resolution fee
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating profit
53
-18
2
0
7
45
2
Q1 2024 / föregående kvartal
Segment
Other &
Continuing
Discontinued
SEK m
UK
NO
NL
HCM
elimin.
operations
operations
Net interest income
-11
4
-8
-2
-6
-22
-10
Net fee and commission income
-1
0
-1
-1
-1
-3
-2
Net result of financial transactions
0
0
0
0
-1
-1
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total income
-12
5
-9
-3
-7
-27
-12
Staff costs
3
-1
2
2
1
7
4
Other administrative expenses
3
-1
3
0
0
4
2
Depreciation and amortisation
0
0
-1
0
1
0
0
Total expenses
6
-2
4
2
1
11
6
Net loan losses
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Gains/losses on disposal of property,
equipment and intangible assets
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
Risk tax and resolution fee
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating profit
-6
1
-4
-1
-6
-15
-5
9
Handelsbanken
Net interest income
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
SEK m
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Interest income
Loans to credit institutions and central banks
8,458
8,391
8,106
6,826
5,939
5,069
2,650
926
Loans to the public
26,282
25,782
24,682
21,842
19,212
16,491
12,473
10,209
Interest-bearing securities eligible as collateral with central
banks
2,433
2,319
2,376
2,160
1,255
730
297
190
Bonds and other interest-bearing securities
609
621
596
646
213
315
285
164
Derivative instruments
7,012
9,593
7,972
7,875
6,787
4,716
2,548
445
Other interest income
98
207
210
203
233
286
302
296
Total
44,890
46,914
43,941
39,552
33,639
27,607
18,555
12,230
Deduction of interest income reported in Net gains/losses
on financial transactions
-898
-1,249
-1,057
-1,221
-715
-456
-241
-108
Total interest income
43,993
45,665
42,885
38,329
32,926
27,151
18,314
12,122
of which interest income according to the effective interest
method and interest on derivatives in hedge accounting
38,018
37,818
36,467
31,708
27,609
23,395
15,806
11,061
Interest expense
Due to credit institutions and central banks
-772
-871
-1,033
-1,208
-656
-917
-447
-190
Deposits and borrowing from the public
-10,957
-10,417
-9,982
-8,178
-6,618
-4,793
-2,276
-757
Issued securities
-13,603
-12,551
-12,741
-11,334
-9,357
-7,563
-4,850
-2,546
Derivative instruments
-7,554
-10,200
-7,301
-6,188
-4,873
-3,080
-916
78
Subordinated liabilities
-475
-409
-438
-391
-377
-369
-399
-300
Deposit guarantee fee
-61
11
-86
-85
-86
-134
-66
-67
Other interest expenses
-117
-144
-137
-117
-115
-101
-131
-76
Total
-33,539
-34,580
-31,717
-27,502
-22,082
-16,957
-9,085
-3,858
Deduction of interest expense reported in Net
gains/losses on financial transactions
1,134
1,137
1,016
861
640
436
351
127
Total interest expense
-32,406
-33,443
-30,701
-26,642
-21,441
-16,520
-8,734
-3,732
of which interest expense according to the effective
interest method and interest on derivatives in hedge
accounting
-29,885
-28,811
-28,113
-24,019
-19,295
-15,090
-8,075
-3,440
Net interest income
11,587
12,222
12,184
11,687
11,485
10,631
9,579
8,390
Net fee and commission income
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
SEK m
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Brokerage and other securities commissions
106
102
84
111
123
106
97
109
Mutual funds
1,400
1,393
1,403
1,387
1,351
1,322
1,348
1,355
Custody and other asset management fees
262
257
255
251
234
232
204
224
Advisory services
55
36
63
32
105
24
34
33
Insurance
179
169
170
167
167
163
167
168
Payments
674
715
718
715
663
702
696
681
Loans and deposits
265
281
296
283
296
303
281
285
Guarantees
48
52
48
46
50
48
51
52
Other
129
141
131
135
129
142
134
136
Total fee and commission income
3,118
3,145
3,169
3,127
3,118
3,042
3,010
3,044
Securities
-76
-66
-69
-51
-57
-50
-50
-61
Payments
-261
-248
-258
-284
-263
-264
-233
-249
Other
-27
-31
-30
-31
-32
-33
-26
-25
Total fee and commission expenses
-364
-346
-357
-366
-352
-348
-310
-334
Net fee and commission income
2,754
2,800
2,812
2,761
2,766
2,694
2,700
2,710
10
Handelsbanken
