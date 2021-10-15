Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Svenska Handelsbanken AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHB A   SE0007100599

SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB

(SHB A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Svenska Handelsbanken : Handelsbanken is awarded Anna's Gender Equality Prize 2021

10/15/2021 | 12:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2021-10-15
Handelsbanken is awarded Anna's Gender Equality Prize 2021

Handelsbanken Liv has been awarded Anna's Gender Equality Prize 2021 for its work on the 'Gender equality in pensions' initiative. The prize is awarded annually by the Employers' Association of the Swedish Banking Institutions (BAO) and the Financial Sector Union of Sweden for major contributions to increasing gender equality and diversity in the financial sector.

The Swedish pension system is gender-neutral, but despite this, women's monthly pensions are several thousand kronor lower than men's. Therefore, on International Women's Day this year, Handelsbanken Liv launched an initiative - which is in line with one of Handelsbanken's sustainability goals - to reduce the income gap between men and women.

"This is a great example of how banks can take on this very important gender issue. Through its 'Gender equality in pensions' initiative, Handelsbanken Liv has shown that community engagement and professionalism go hand in hand," says Elisabeth Fallberg, Chairperson of the Central Equality and Diversity Committee.

Equality in pensions is one of Handelsbanken Liv's high-priority areas. This is an initiative that people feel involved in. Thousands of customers have been reached by this message, and it will make a difference. An important part of this is increasing the understanding and knowledge of the life choices that will affect your pension, and why the income gap during your working life actually widens further at retirement.

"I feel happy and proud that Handelsbanken Liv has been awarded Anna's Gender Equality Prize. We are passionate about helping our customers to achieve their financial goals and contribute to sustainable development in the community. Gender equality is essential to sustainable development. It's basically about achieving a fair distribution of power, influence and resources," says Tobias Lindhe, Chief Executive of Handelsbanken Liv.

During the year, Handelsbanken Liv has launched a new web page which contains guides, checklists, and interactive tools. The Bank's advisors are offered training in how to approach the subject in meetings with customers, in order to make a difference in reducing the income gap in pensions between men and women. Handelsbanken Liv has also implemented the mainstreaming of equality between women and men, and amended its product regulations and risk regulations to improve the outcome for gender equality.

"Sustainability is a priority in everything we do, and through our work, we aim to see all of the pension capital contributing to a better future - for future generations and for our planet. For a long time now, the climate and the environment have been in focus, but sustainability is so much more than that. We've decided to focus on equal pensions and advisory services in an effort to reduce the income gap, so that everyone, regardless of gender, will be able to have the same sense of security," says Tobias Lindhe.

About Anna's Gender Equality Prize
Anna's Gender Equality Prize was founded in 1993 in memory of Anna Persson Collert. The prize is awarded annually by the Financial Sector Union of Sweden and the Employers' Association of the Swedish Banking Institutions (BAO) to an individual, a company, an association, a project or a working group which has made major contributions to increasing gender equality in the Swedish banking and finance sector. The award ceremony will take place on 24 November.

Pressrelease in PDF format

Close

Disclaimer

Svenska Handelsbanken AB published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 04:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
10/14SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Handelsbanken nominated in global innovation awards
PU
10/14WAGA ENERGY : Waga Energy annonce le lancement de -13-
DJ
10/14WAGA ENERGY : Waga Energy annonce le lancement de -12-
DJ
10/14WAGA ENERGY : Waga Energy annonce le lancement de -4-
DJ
10/14WAGA ENERGY : Waga Energy annonce le lancement de -3-
DJ
10/14WAGA ENERGY : Waga Energy annonce le lancement de son introduction en bourse sur le marché..
DJ
10/14WAGA ENERGY : Waga Energy announces the launch of -3-
DJ
10/14WAGA ENERGY : Waga Energy announces the launch of -2-
DJ
10/14WAGA ENERGY : Waga Energy announces the launch of its IPO on the Euronext regulated market..
DJ
10/11Ørsted signs new EUR 2 billion sustainability-linked revolving credit facility
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 46 029 M 5 335 M 5 335 M
Net income 2021 18 064 M 2 094 M 2 094 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 6,18%
Capitalization 207 B 23 927 M 23 960 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,49x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,41x
Nbr of Employees 12 334
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
Duration : Period :
Svenska Handelsbanken AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 104,20 SEK
Average target price 110,60 SEK
Spread / Average Target 6,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carina Åkerström President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl Cederschiöld Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Pär Boman Chairman
Katarina Berner Frösdal Chief Operating Officer
Maria Tornell Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB25.42%23 586
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.70%481 093
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION48.70%363 019
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.12%246 717
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.14%207 473
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY50.13%189 100