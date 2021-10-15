Svenska Handelsbanken : Handelsbanken is awarded Anna's Gender Equality Prize 2021

2021-10-15

Handelsbanken is awarded Anna's Gender Equality Prize 2021

Handelsbanken Liv has been awarded Anna's Gender Equality Prize 2021 for its work on the 'Gender equality in pensions' initiative. The prize is awarded annually by the Employers' Association of the Swedish Banking Institutions (BAO) and the Financial Sector Union of Sweden for major contributions to increasing gender equality and diversity in the financial sector.

The Swedish pension system is gender-neutral, but despite this, women's monthly pensions are several thousand kronor lower than men's. Therefore, on International Women's Day this year, Handelsbanken Liv launched an initiative - which is in line with one of Handelsbanken's sustainability goals - to reduce the income gap between men and women.

"This is a great example of how banks can take on this very important gender issue. Through its 'Gender equality in pensions' initiative, Handelsbanken Liv has shown that community engagement and professionalism go hand in hand," says Elisabeth Fallberg, Chairperson of the Central Equality and Diversity Committee.

Equality in pensions is one of Handelsbanken Liv's high-priority areas. This is an initiative that people feel involved in. Thousands of customers have been reached by this message, and it will make a difference. An important part of this is increasing the understanding and knowledge of the life choices that will affect your pension, and why the income gap during your working life actually widens further at retirement.

"I feel happy and proud that Handelsbanken Liv has been awarded Anna's Gender Equality Prize. We are passionate about helping our customers to achieve their financial goals and contribute to sustainable development in the community. Gender equality is essential to sustainable development. It's basically about achieving a fair distribution of power, influence and resources," says Tobias Lindhe, Chief Executive of Handelsbanken Liv.

During the year, Handelsbanken Liv has launched a new web page which contains guides, checklists, and interactive tools. The Bank's advisors are offered training in how to approach the subject in meetings with customers, in order to make a difference in reducing the income gap in pensions between men and women. Handelsbanken Liv has also implemented the mainstreaming of equality between women and men, and amended its product regulations and risk regulations to improve the outcome for gender equality.

"Sustainability is a priority in everything we do, and through our work, we aim to see all of the pension capital contributing to a better future - for future generations and for our planet. For a long time now, the climate and the environment have been in focus, but sustainability is so much more than that. We've decided to focus on equal pensions and advisory services in an effort to reduce the income gap, so that everyone, regardless of gender, will be able to have the same sense of security," says Tobias Lindhe.

About Anna's Gender Equality Prize

Anna's Gender Equality Prize was founded in 1993 in memory of Anna Persson Collert. The prize is awarded annually by the Financial Sector Union of Sweden and the Employers' Association of the Swedish Banking Institutions (BAO) to an individual, a company, an association, a project or a working group which has made major contributions to increasing gender equality in the Swedish banking and finance sector. The award ceremony will take place on 24 November.

Pressrelease in PDF format

