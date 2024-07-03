Handelsbanken publishes its interim report for January ­-June 2024, at 07:00 a.m. CET Wednesday, 17 July. The report, slide presentation and Fact Book will be published on handelsbanken.com/ir.

Chief Executive Officer, Michael Green, will present the interim report at 09:00 a.m. CET. The presentation will be broadcasted live in Swedish and available at handelsbanken.com/ir, with the option for simultaneous interpretation into English.

The presentation will be followed by a short break, after which a Q&A session will be held in English for analysts, investors and media with Michael Green, Carl Cederschiöld, CFO, and Peter Grabe, Head of Investor Relations. Telephone numbers to dial in to the Q&A session can be found via thislinkand at handelsbanken.com/ir.

The press conference and the Q&A session will be available afterwards at handelsbanken.com/ir.

For media it will be possible to book interviews after the Q&A session. Please register your interest by email to: press@handelsbanken.sebefore 10:00 a.m. CET, on Tuesday 16 July.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Grabe, Head of Investor Relations,+46 70 559 11 67

Mats Olsson, Head of Press and Media, +46 70 688 07 99