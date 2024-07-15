Handelsbanken publishes its interim report for January ­-June 2024, at 07:00 a.m. CET Wednesday, 17 July. The report, slide presentation and Fact Book will be published on handelsbanken.com/ir.

Chief Executive Officer, Michael Green, will present the interim report at 09:00 a.m. CET. The presentation will be broadcasted live and available at handelsbanken.com/ir.

The presentation will be followed by a short break, after which a Q&A session will follow for analysts, investors and media with Michael Green, Carl Cederschiöld, CFO, and Peter Grabe, Head of Investor Relations. Telephone numbers to dial in to the Q&A session can be found via thislinkand at handelsbanken.com/ir.

The press conference and the Q&A session will be available afterwards at handelsbanken.com/ir.

For media it will be possible to book interviews after the Q&A session. Please register your interest by email to:press@handelsbanken.se before 10:00 a.m. CET, on Tuesday 16 July.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Grabe, Head of Investor Relations,+46 70 559 11 67

Mats Olsson, Head of Press and Media, +46 70 688 07 99