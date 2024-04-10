Svenska Handelsbanken : Handelsbanken's interim report for January - March 2024 will be presented on Wednesday, 24 April
Svenska Handelsbanken AB
Investor News
Handelsbanken's interim report for January - March 2024 will be presented on Wednesday, 24 April
Press release
Stockholm, 10 April 2024
Handelsbanken publishes its interim report for January -March 2024, at 06:30 a.m. CET on Wednesday, 24 April. The report, slide presentation and Fact Book will be available at handelsbanken.com/ir.
Press conference
Handelsbanken's President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Green, will present the interim report.
Time:08:00 CET Location: Handelsbanken's head office, Grevgränd 3. Identification card required.
There is also a possibility for media to book interviews. To make a request, please contact press@handelsbanken.se no later than 10:00 a.m. CET, on Tuesday, 23 April.
The press conference will be held in Swedish and broadcast live athandelsbanken.com/irwith the option for simultaneous interpretation into English.
Conference call for investors and analysts
A Q&A session will be hosted in English by CFO, Carl Cederschiöld, and Head of Investor Relations, Peter Grabe. Dial-in numbers for participation in the Q&A session can be found via thislink.Time: 08:45 CET Link:handelsbanken.com/ir
Recordings of the press conference and the Q&A session will be available afterwards at handelsbanken.com/ir.
For further information, please contact: Peter Grabe, Head of Investor Relations,+46 70 559 11 67 Mats Olsson, Acting Head of Media Relations, +46 70 688 07 99
For more information about Handelsbanken, see:www.handelsbanken.com
Svenska Handelsbanken AB is one of the leading Scandinavian banking groups. Income (including intragroup) breaks down by activity as follows:
- commercial banking (96.5%);
- investment and market banking (3.5%): financial engineering, activities on the interest, exchange, and stock markets, securities brokerage, etc. The group also develops asset management activity.
At the end of 2023, the group managed SEK 1,298.5 billion in current deposits and SEK 2,282.2 billion in current loans.
Income (including intragroup) is distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (64%), the United Kingdom (21.3%), Norway (8.6%), the Netherlands (3.8%), the United States (1.1%), Luxembourg (0.5%), Denmark (0.1%) and other (0.6%).