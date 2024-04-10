Handelsbanken publishes its interim report for January ­-March 2024, at 06:30 a.m. CET on Wednesday, 24 April. The report, slide presentation and Fact Book will be available at handelsbanken.com/ir.

Press conference

Handelsbanken's President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Green, will present the interim report.

Time:08:00 CET

Location: Handelsbanken's head office, Grevgränd 3. Identification card required.

There is also a possibility for media to book interviews. To make a request, please contact press@handelsbanken.se no later than 10:00 a.m. CET, on Tuesday, 23 April.

The press conference will be held in Swedish and broadcast live athandelsbanken.com/irwith the option for simultaneous interpretation into English.

Conference call for investors and analysts

A Q&A session will be hosted in English by CFO, Carl Cederschiöld, and Head of Investor Relations, Peter Grabe. Dial-in numbers for participation in the Q&A session can be found via this link . Time: 08:45 CET

Link: handelsbanken.com/ir



Recordings of the press conference and the Q&A session will be available afterwards at handelsbanken.com/ir.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Grabe, Head of Investor Relations,+46 70 559 11 67

Mats Olsson, Acting Head of Media Relations, +46 70 688 07 99