Svenska Handelsbanken : Handelsbanken's position regarding the armaments and defence industry

2022-03-04

Handelsbanken's position regarding the armaments and defence industry

A central element of Handelsbanken's position regarding the armaments and defence industry is that every country has the right to defend itself, as set forth in the Charter of the United Nations. We also take into account the extensive body of regulations, certifications and labels that have been developed in the area of sustainability over a number of years. Sustainability is a field that is constantly evolving and there are many complex questions and trade-offs to take into consideration. There is currently an ongoing discussion, not only in Sweden, but also internationally, about how these frameworks should be formulated in the future. This is an initiative and discussion that we welcome.

There is no doubt that Sweden should have armaments to secure its defensive capabilities. As one of Sweden's largest taxpayers, Handelsbanken is proud to play its part to help make this possible.

In 2018, Handelsbanken Fonder extended our exclusion framework to cover all our mutual funds. This includes, among others, the armaments and defence industry, a sector where there is an increased risk of human rights violations and corruption. It is important to underline that our sector-based criteria for exclusion are not aimed at individual companies, but apply to sectors as a whole.

The fund management company's exclusion criteria are constantly being reviewed and may differ from Handelsbanken's guidelines for business relations, which provide us with a greater scope for assessing individual companies when considering matters such as financing, etc.

We have no limitations for customers who wish to hold specific shares in their custody account, and we continue to offer trading in all shares listed on the Stockholm stock exchange.

More information is available in the following texts:

Handelsbanken's guidelines for the armaments and defence industry, regarding, among other things, the right of self-defence, as set forth in the Charter of the United Nations: https://www.handelsbanken.com/tron/xgpu/info/contents/v1/document/72-97677

Handelsbanken Fonder's "Policy for shareholder engagement and responsible investment" with guidelines for responsible investment: https://www.handelsbanken.se/tron/public/info/contents/v1/document/32-109154

Pressrelease in PDF format

Close