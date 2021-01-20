Svenska Handelsbanken : Handelsbanken's year-end report for January – December 2020 will be presented on Wednesday, 3 February

2021-01-20

Handelsbanken's year-end report for January - December 2020 will be presented on Wednesday, 3 February

Handelsbanken publishes its year-end report for January ­-December 2020 at 7:00 a.m. CET on Wednesday, 3 February.

The Group Chief Executive Carina Åkerström will present the Bank's year-end report in Stockholm at 9:00 a.m. CET. The presentation will be held in Swedish, with simultaneous interpretation into English. A link to the presentation will be available at handelsbanken.com/ir.

A conference call for investors and analysts will be held at 11:00 a.m. CET in which Group Chief Executive, Carina Åkerström, and CFO, Carl Cederschiöld, will present the report.

UK number:+44 333300 0804

Swedish number: +46 8566 426 51

US number: +1 631913 1422

PIN code: 51117709#

You will be able to listen to a recording of the conference call later on, by calling:

UK number: +44 333300 0819

Swedish number: +46 8519 993 85

US number: +1 866931 1566

Replay pass code: 301336049#

The report and a slide presentation and also the Fact Book will be published on handelsbanken.com/ir.

For further information, please contact:

Lars Höglund, Head of Investor Relations, +46 8701 51 70, +46 70345 51 70

Viktoria Aastrup, Head of Group Media Relations, +46 73 043 51 59

For more information about Handelsbanken, see: www.handelsbanken.com

