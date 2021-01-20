Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Svenska Handelsbanken AB    SHB A   SE0007100599

SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB

(SHB A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Svenska Handelsbanken : Handelsbanken's year-end report for January – December 2020 will be presented on Wednesday, 3 February

01/20/2021 | 02:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2021-01-20
Handelsbanken's year-end report for January - December 2020 will be presented on Wednesday, 3 February

Handelsbanken publishes its year-end report for January ­-December 2020 at 7:00 a.m. CET on Wednesday, 3 February.

The Group Chief Executive Carina Åkerström will present the Bank's year-end report in Stockholm at 9:00 a.m. CET. The presentation will be held in Swedish, with simultaneous interpretation into English. A link to the presentation will be available at handelsbanken.com/ir.

A conference call for investors and analysts will be held at 11:00 a.m. CET in which Group Chief Executive, Carina Åkerström, and CFO, Carl Cederschiöld, will present the report.

UK number:+44 333300 0804

Swedish number: +46 8566 426 51

US number: +1 631913 1422

PIN code: 51117709#

You will be able to listen to a recording of the conference call later on, by calling:

UK number: +44 333300 0819

Swedish number: +46 8519 993 85

US number: +1 866931 1566

Replay pass code: 301336049#

The report and a slide presentation and also the Fact Book will be published on handelsbanken.com/ir.

For further information, please contact:

Lars Höglund, Head of Investor Relations, +46 8701 51 70, +46 70345 51 70

Viktoria Aastrup, Head of Group Media Relations, +46 73 043 51 59

For more information about Handelsbanken, see: www.handelsbanken.com

[Link] Pressrelease in PDF format

Close

Disclaimer

Svenska Handelsbanken AB published this content on 20 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2021 07:07:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
02:08aSVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Handelsbanken's year-end report for January – Dece..
PU
02:01aSVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Handelsbanken's year-end report for January - December 2..
AQ
12:01aHANDELSBANKEN : Hope returns
AQ
01/19SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : The Banks and the Police formalise their co-operation on..
AQ
01/05Swedish bankers face identity crisis over digital currency plans
RE
2020Proposed Swedish bank tax reported to EU Commission
RE
2020WALLENSTAM : publishes updated base prospectus for existing MTN program
AQ
2020Hexagon Purus Raises $85.7 Million Via Share Issue For General Corporate Purp..
MT
2020SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : New Chief Executive of Stadshypotek AB
AQ
2020SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : New Chief Executive of Stadshypotek AB
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 43 893 M 5 267 M 5 267 M
Net income 2020 15 016 M 1 802 M 1 802 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
Yield 2020 5,32%
Capitalization 172 B 20 611 M 20 660 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,92x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 12 588
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
Duration : Period :
Svenska Handelsbanken AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 98,16 SEK
Last Close Price 86,78 SEK
Spread / Highest target 29,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carina Åkerström President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pär Boman Chairman
Katarina Berner Frösdal Chief Operating Officer
Carl Cederschiöld Chief Financial Officer
Lars Fredrik Elis Lundberg Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB5.06%20 611
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.9.11%422 769
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION8.91%285 563
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.78%270 882
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.28%202 244
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.17.97%200 560
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ