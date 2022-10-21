Svenska Handelsbanken : Net-Zero Banking Alliance target setting

Introduction

Handelsbanken's goal is to be, and to be recognized as, the most sustainable Bank among peer competitors. In 2021, we set several bank-wide sustainability targets, including an overarching climate target to achieve net zero emissions of greenhouse gases as soon as possible but no later than 2040. Now we take another important step on our journey when we publish our first interim greenhouse gas reduction targets in line with 1.5°C, covering our real estate related lending. The reduction of emissions related to buildings require the decarbonization of the entire energy sector, the successful implementation of strong public policy related to increased energy efficiency and investments in more sustainable solutions. We want to be the most sustainable bank among our peers and have set an ambitious target that will require us to develop our work to support our customers on their carbon reduction journey.

The purpose of this document is to summarise our commitment to Net-Zero Banking Alliance, the target that we have set for the first round of target setting and the rationale behind the target. In line with the guidelines from UNEP FI on target setting, Handelsbanken will continue to develop targets as part of our work with Net-Zero Banking Alliance and increase the scope of the targets.